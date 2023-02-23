Assistant Vice President-Marketing at Union Bank & Trust

Education and civic involvement:

• Bachelor’s degree from UNL in Journalism and Mass Communications;

• Lincoln Chapter of the American Marketing Association member;

• Marketing committee chair for Fresh Start;

• Junior Achievement teacher;

• East High School Booster Board member;

• Board of Directors member for Eastridge Pool;

• Small group leader for confirmation at Sheridan Lutheran Church;

• Inspire Advisory Board member; and

• United Way Women in Philanthropy Auction Committee member.

Who has inspired you?

I have been incredibly lucky to have many inspirational people in my life, but my grandmother has always been my biggest inspiration. She was a fiercely independent woman and taught me the importance of honesty, integrity and hard work. She was always there for me no matter what and gave the best advice of anyone I know. She helped me through some of the hardest times of my life, and even though she’s been gone for 10 years, I still wish I could pick up the phone and tell her about my day and hear about hers.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

I love “We Can Do Hard Things” with Glennon Doyle. The guests that they bring on the podcast are always inspirational and really make you think about different aspects of your life. I love her vulnerability and openness with her listeners as well.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

First, I would tell them you don’t have to have it all figured out. Life is a journey, and there are so many twists and turns along the way. So if you don’t know what you want to do with your life in high school, in college, post-graduation, it’s perfectly OK. That leads me to my second piece of advice: Take advantage of opportunities that are presented to you, because you never know where it might lead. My life looks nothing like what I would have imagined in high school or even in college; it’s so much better, and it’s all because I took a few risks along the way and tried some things that I wasn’t sure about. It all led me to where and I am now, and I wouldn’t change a thing.

What does leadership mean to you?

Being a good mentor. As a leader, you should never forget about those who helped you along the way, and you should do the same for those who are coming up behind you. It also means doing the right thing even when it’s hard. Speak up and stand up for things that matter. Finally, leadership means trusting and respecting the people around you. This allows people to feel empowered and take risks to better themselves.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

How would you describe a great day?

It would be spent exploring someplace I’ve never been. In 2022, my husband and I visited 10 national parks and, along with our two daughters, saw some of the most beautiful places we’ve ever experienced. I love being outside and enjoy experiencing the beauty that can only be found via hiking or Jeep trails.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

A former pastor told me that attitude is everything, and at the time we used it as a theme for a week of summer camp where I was serving as a counselor to encourage the kids to try new things and embrace making new friends. I have come back to that so many times throughout the course of my life, because your attitude and how you approach something really does make a huge difference. It’s also something that I now talk to my teenage daughters about a lot as well.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

In 2008, my husband and I experienced a miscarriage, and then a couple of months later, an ectopic pregnancy. This was a difficult time in our lives as we dealt with the grief. Our oldest daughter was 2 years old at the time and didn’t understand what was happening. We were fortunate to have a very strong support system of family and friends, and also a wonderful doctor. In the spring of 2010, we welcomed our youngest daughter who completed our family. Pregnancy loss is something that so many women experience, and it can feel isolating. It’s important that women can talk about the grief they experience and have support in doing so.