Q&A with an inspiring woman: Meagan Liesveld, MBA

Executive Director of United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County

College degree(s)

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/Marketing from Northwestern College;

Master’s in Business Administration/Nonprofit Management focus from Concordia University.

Boards

Community Learning Centers;

Community Development Resources;

LCEDC.

Professional Involvement

Lancaster Connected Collaborative;

Joint Budget Committee;

Lincoln Littles Champions.

Personal Involvement:

Member of New Covenant Community Church.

Who has inspired you?

A lot of people have inspired me. My grandmothers and my mom have inspired me with their spirit of selflessness and harmony. My dad has inspired me with his work ethic and service to the community. My kids inspire me with their genuine care and concern for those around them and their generosity toward others. And every day, I’m inspired by this community because on the whole, I believe it fights to see the goodness and potential of every person in our community.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

I really enjoy The Daily podcast. I like the way they share stories and highlight the experiences of a variety of people and organizations and issues from across the globe. A book that has inspired me is "Crucial Conversations." It was recommended to me years ago, and it’s one I find my way back to quite frequently.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

You can do it all and be everything you want to be – but you don’t have to do it all or be everything to everyone. Find what you love and are willing to work hard toward, and be willing to pass on some other things in order to focus on what means the most to you.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

I think the best way is to approach each day and each interaction with curiosity. The people I know who do this the best are always taking time to stop and say hello to someone new, ask questions, and be curious about the person and their experiences. If we really want people to feel invested in and known, we have to take the time to really know them.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership is showing up consistently, elevating the ideas that propel you toward a shared goal or mission, and supporting and developing those who work alongside you and the ideas and talents they bring to the work.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

“Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you do know better, do better.” - Maya Angelou

How would you describe a great day?

It's when I get to help someone grow in some way, whether that’s thinking through a problem in a new way, focusing on a strength or just encouraging them to try something new. And a great day always ends with time at home with my family.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

My pastor shared something with me recently that I thought was pretty profound as it relates to leadership. It is this: Sometimes you need to stop problem-solving and just focus on decision-making. Seems simple enough, but it can be harder than it sounds. I think this notion of giving space to decision-making and not getting mired in the problem-solving right away could offer a lot of clarity in challenging times.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

Probably the biggest challenge I’ve faced professionally was starting my role at United Way and, within weeks, facing the pandemic. Everything was new to me and yet we had to figure out how to pivot our work, support the community and keep the team safe. I hadn’t yet had an opportunity to build relationships and trust. It was a huge challenge. The way we overcame it was by listening to one another, showing respect, being flexible and communicating constantly.