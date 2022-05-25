Q&A with an inspiring woman: Maribel Cruz

Director of Leadership Consulting with Talent Plus

• B.A. from Allegheny College, Meadville, PA – Psychology and Literature double major, minor in Art History;

• M.S. in Social Psychology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor;

• Ph.D. in Personality Psychology, University of Michigan;

• Member of American Psychological Association;

• Member, Lincoln Lancaster County Planning Commission;

• Board President, Angels Theatre Company; and

• Board member, Stand In for Nebraska.

Who has inspired you?

I’ve been blessed with several mentors throughout my life, but one that stands out is a former dance professor named Jan Hyatt. The way she lives her life is authentic and tenacious – whether as an educator or a parent or wife or woman, she is always unapologetically herself and undertakes significant challenges to grow as a human being. And, of course, my mother has always been my biggest supporter and fan. People like Trevor Noah who overcome their circumstances and retain their humor and humanity inspire me.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

“The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, and “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

Never allow anyone else to define who you are or what you can accomplish. Follow your own heart and trust your intuition.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

Begin by seeking out the yet undiscovered potential talent that lies dormant in each person, and consider how it can be refined, nurtured and celebrated. Instead of looking for shortcomings or limitations, we should be thinking about expansion through collaboration and complementarity. One of my favorite words is “and” because it links ideas as well as people.

What does leadership mean to you?

To me, leadership is about responsibility – what is your obligation to the people you serve? How are you making a positive difference? How are you leaving the community or world in a better state with your efforts?

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

“You are unique, and if that is not fulfilled, then something has been lost.” – Martha Graham

How would you describe a great day?

A great day is productive and creative; it affords an opportunity to think, learn, laugh and simply be in the present for a few moments. And it always includes dessert, movement and time in nature.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

One of my professors once told me that subversion is far more effective than open revolt. Planting subversive ideas spurs change from within.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

I don’t know that I perceive adversity as an enemy to overcome; there are some situations that are more difficult to master than others, but it simply causes me to muster up more energy to achieve my goal. I love the underdog role because there have been many times where I’ve been written off for any number of reasons. So I suppose I agree with Nietzsche: “That which does not kill us makes us stronger.”

