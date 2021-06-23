Q&A with an inspiring woman: Marcia Hunter

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls for young female leaders in our community. What inspirational advice would you share with them?

Work hard for your goals and don’t fear setbacks; they happen! Dust yourself off and keep going. Also, use the expertise of other female leaders in our community. So many people are willing to help and lend a hand; don’t hesitate to reach out and take that support!

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

We need to see people – all people – as our partners on this crazy journey of life, and be willing to help where and when we are needed to assist those in need. By helping out and truly understanding where those needs are, we can build a compassionate, understanding community that is inclusive of everyone.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leading by example! As a leader, you need to set the example of what needs to be done and be the leader in setting the expectations.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

I love the quote “Work hard in silence; let success make the noise!”

How would you describe a great day?