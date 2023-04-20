Chief Operations Officer at KidGlov

- Blogger – BalanceandRise.com, providing tools for creating a balanced life using mindfulness, mental health and reasonable wellness.

- Degree – Bachelor of Arts from UNL.

- Professional Association – Past member of the American Marketing Association’s Professional Chapters Council and past president of the Lincoln Chapter.

- Boards – Greater Lincoln Workforce Development and Vistage Worldwide Inc.; Development Committee, Clinic with a Heart.

- Member – Women Investing in Nebraska and Lincoln Women for Good.

- Founder – PLAY (Parks. Lincoln. And Yoga.) Lincoln’s largest free outdoor yoga series is now an official program of Lincoln Parks and Recreation. Warren also teaches a monthly community yoga class at Wild Root Yoga – all proceeds benefit a different Lincoln nonprofit each month.

- A passionate amateur baker who has hosted bake sales for various nonprofits (Instagram: @kwarrenyogibaker).

Who has inspired you?

The Lincoln and Omaha business community is full of heart-based leaders as well as an awe-inspiring community of passionate, driven women set on making a difference in the world. I am grateful to have the opportunity to be inspired by many of them each day throughout my professional and personal endeavors. I’m inspired by my husband for his unapologetic authenticity, my family’s tenacity and my talented, brilliant nieces.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

Do I have to pick one ? Here’s my shortlist from what I’ve read this year: “HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Building a Great Culture,” “Professional Troublemaker” by Luvvie Ajayi Jones, “Like She Owns the Place” by Cara Alwill Leyba, “Free to Focus” by Michael Hyatt, “The Big Leap” by Gay Hendricks, “Getting There: A Book of Mentors” by Gillian Zoe Segal, “Be” by Jessica Zweig and “You Can Heal Your Life” by Louise Hay.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

This is such an excellent addition to the platform. My advice to these girls would be to create as many connections as possible through this opportunity and then keep nurturing those relationships for years to come. Maintaining relationships can be accomplished through a quick email every so often sharing something interesting, or reaching out to ask for advice, or a quick coffee meeting now and then. Developing relationships like these is what helps create a more rich, impactful and gratifying adult life.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

We can all be better at welcoming and encouraging real conversations. We need to help remove the stigma around speaking up, and always be mindful about how we are filling seats at the table. We need to actively pursue different voices, and then not only act on their advice but report back to them on how we did that.

What does leadership mean to you?

Helping those who learn from me to become the very best versions of themselves. It means filling my bucket through the success of my team, and learning how each person I work with prefers to be led. I am a firm believer that it is my job as a leader to cater to the communication and leadership preferences of my team, not vice versa.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

“The perfect moment is this one.” – Jon Kabat-Zinn

How would you describe a great day?

It’s one where I am living and working in my strengths throughout the day (strategy, leadership and mindfulness), and where I end the day with what I like to call “energized exhaustion.” You end your day feeling so proud or excited by what you’ve accomplished that you are happily exhausted from it.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

“Ask for what you want or take what you get.” A former boss gave me this advice regarding sales, but I think it works in every aspect of your life. Don’t expect people to read your mind (personally or professionally); you must “use your words,” as I like to say.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

I grew up around a lot of chaos and trauma. I developed depression as a way to cope, and that caused severe insomnia. I suffered with both for about 20 years until I found a tool that worked for me – mindfulness (both meditation and in everyday life). Mindfulness helped me understand and slow down my thoughts, which helped me sleep, and eventually want to live a healthier and happier life – to be the very best version of me. This is what I blog about at BalanceandRise.com, to help eliminate the stigma around mental health and to share what I’ve learned about the beauty of a balanced life.