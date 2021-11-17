Q&A with an inspiring woman: Joy Citta

Adjunct professor, Criminal Justice Department, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and retired Lincoln Police sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
Current community service activities:
• Vice President, Responsible Hospitality Council;
• Member, Cornhusker Council Boy Scouts Board of Directors and Executive Committee;
• Chair, United Way Community Impact Committee, and member, United Way Board of Directors and Executive Committee.
Past community service activities:
Co-chair, City of Lincoln Problem Resolution Team;
Co-President, UNL Parents Association;
Member, Family Services Executive Board;
Member, Friendship Home Board of Directors;
Member, Hispanic Center Board of Directors;
Member, Leadership Lincoln Youth Program Committee;
Member, City of Lincoln Refugee and Resettlement Task Force; and
Member, Nebraska Violence Against Women Act Grant Committee.
Education:
Bachelor of Arts degree from Doane College, 1990; and
Master of Arts from Doane College, 1995.
Who has inspired you?
First it was my dad, who told me I could be anything I wanted to be and accomplish anything I worked to accomplish. He was pretty proud when I got my first commission as a State Deputy Sheriff, and he made a beautiful wood frame for the document. There have been so many people who inspired me in my profession, showed me the way, were supportive and cheered me on. Thanks Polly, Deanne, Jim, Stacy, B Dean, Ed, Don and Denise. There are many more I could mention, and I am so thankful to know each and every one of them.
What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?
Right now I’m reading professional manuals and books about various criminal justice initiatives and on veterinary science since I’m working part time for a veterinary hospital. I just completed a class on small animal CPR and how to take an x-ray of an animal.
The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls for young female leaders in our community. What inspirational advice would you share with them?
Follow your dreams, keep at it and don’t let others talk you out of your dream if it is something you really want. I had to work very hard to even get hired as a patrol police officer back in 1975. Many departments wouldn’t let me turn in an application, and another turned me down, offering me a dispatch job even though I finished at the top of the hiring list. But I kept at it and finally was hired as an officer.
How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?
Give them opportunities to excel, help them find their strengths and encourage them to keep going to reach their goals. I had the opportunity to work with Don Clifton at the Gallup Organization for several years, and his advice still resonates with me on how to help employees shine.
What does leadership mean to you?
Being someone who is respected and can help people find their way to do the best job they can. Leaders come from every part of the organization and every rank. If people are allowed to do their best, they often end up leading the group.
What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?
“You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” – Jane Goodall
This quote has hung over my desk for many years.
How would you describe a great day?
When I get to make someone’s day better, help someone when they need help, and just be with people. I really like people and what they bring to our lives. I especially enjoy spending time with my granddaughter.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
Do what you know is the right thing to do – from my parents.
What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?
The most difficult challenge I had was trying to get hired as a police patrol officer. It took a lot of work and tenacity, and once hired, making sure I could show the doubters that women could do the job.