Q&A with an inspiring woman: Joy Citta

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

Give them opportunities to excel, help them find their strengths and encourage them to keep going to reach their goals. I had the opportunity to work with Don Clifton at the Gallup Organization for several years, and his advice still resonates with me on how to help employees shine.

What does leadership mean to you?

Being someone who is respected and can help people find their way to do the best job they can. Leaders come from every part of the organization and every rank. If people are allowed to do their best, they often end up leading the group.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

“You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” – Jane Goodall

This quote has hung over my desk for many years.

How would you describe a great day?