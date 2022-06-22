Q&A with an inspiring woman: Dr. Susan Fritz

Executive Vice President and Provost Emerita, University of Nebraska, and winner of the 2021 Excellence in Education Inspire Award

College degrees:

• BS, Business Administration, UNL;

• M.Ed., Adult Education and Agricultural Education, UNL;

• Ph.D., Community and Human Resource Development, UNL;

• Higher Education Management Development Certificate, Harvard University.

Professional memberships, board service involvement:

• Member, Fulbright National Student Screening Committee;

• Commissioner, Midwestern Higher Education Compact;

• Trustee, Doane University;

• Chair, Women Investing in Nebraska;

• Treasurer, Wilber Clatonia Public School Foundation.

Who has inspired you?

Many people have inspired me throughout my life. Currently, I am inspired by Dr. Martin Massengale, University of Nebraska President Emeritus, and Dr. Raymond Vlasin, Michigan State University Distinguished Professor Emeritus. Both have successfully transitioned from academic and administrative careers into fulfilling retirements.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

Book: “The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again” by Robert. D. Putnam and Shaylyn Romney Garrett.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

Surround yourself with others who encourage and challenge you to be the best person you can be; seek to be that same person for others.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

• Focus on community challenges that are important and urgent.

• Articulate the potential impact of what you intend to do.

• Specify the talents and time needed to achieve the impact when recruiting others.

• Don’t be afraid to ask others to join and make the request personal. (They may be waiting to be invited.)

• Cast your net broadly and engage people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, races, etc.

• Build in opportunities for leadership and growth for participants.

• Celebrate accomplishments publicly; thank individuals personally.

What does leadership mean to you?

Being ethical, authentic and respectful, and developing others as a means of accomplishing goals and vision.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

“Life is a journey, not a destination.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

How would you describe a great day?

A great day is learning that someone I know has experienced success; spending time with my family and friends; and growing through reading, podcasts, lectures, etc.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

Through the Harvard Management Development Program, I learned, as a leader, it was not my responsibility to solve every problem presented to me. Rather, it was important for me to ask myself “Whose problem is this?” Through coaching, I help those who need to own problems to develop and implement steps to solve them and, in the end, grow their skills and confidence.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

Likely my biggest challenge was my gender, which caused others to limit their view of my potential. Consequently, to overcome this I became as competent as possible and a significant contributor. Competence, extra effort, courage and time helped diminish the impact of this challenge for me.

