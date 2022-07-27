Q&A with an inspiring woman: Dr. Anitra Warrior, PhD, LP

Owner/President and Licensed Psychologist at Morningstar Counseling, and winner of the 2021 Woman of the Year Inspire Award

Morningstar Capital Strategies, owner/CEO;

Healing Roots Inc. (nonprofit), founder/secretary;

Women Are Sacred (Treatment Center), board member;

UmoNhoN Nation Suicide Prevention Coalition, member;

Lincoln Public Schools: Standing Bear High School Advisory Committee member.

Active either through financial contributions or in-person activities in the following: Down Syndrome Association for Families, National Child Traumatic Stress Network, Asian Community Center, multiple youth sports team sponsorships, adult wellness group sponsorships, Lincoln Public Schools, Walthill Public Schools and Winnebago Public Schools.

Degrees:

Associate of Arts, Little Priest Tribal College;

Bachelors, Masters, PhD: University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Who has inspired you?

My ongoing inspiration comes from the first Native American female physician, Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte. She was an amazing trailblazer during an era that was not the most welcoming. Dr. Picotte persevered through many obstacles based on her commitment to her people and community. I was a keynote speaker for an event, and something I shared was, “How dare I complain about the weather when I could get into my warm car with my insulated coffee mug and play relaxing music on my way to serve the community, when she would be on call all times of the day and night and would travel in extreme weather conditions.” With each day of her career, she continued to pave a way for generations to come, and there are no excuses to not make a difference today, be a good relative and serve our communities.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

I just finished “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins. I am drawn to stories of overcoming adversity, and this author experienced extreme adversity and had a unique way of inspiring himself to excel in life. Although I don’t follow his steps for growth, I have used them for additional inspiration.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

Stay genuine to who you are. As a Ponca woman in business, I have seen my own growth delayed because I tried to fit into a box based on what dominant society expects. Challenge that view and be true to who you are. Your uniqueness is what will make you great!

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

In my work, I believe visibility through presence and relationship building is key. This is helpful across multiple disciplines and community organizations. This would be a great start to investing in others in our community and from the relationships that are established. Encouraging voices to be heard in programming and event planning helps with inclusion and respecting others’ contributions.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership comes down to creating and fostering a safe space for others to grow. It includes being able to make difficult decisions when necessary and effectively communicating what those decisions are and why. Leadership also includes modeling behaviors, owning mistakes and continuing learning. We are all in this together. We may take different paths, but we are still together with mother earth living this thing called life.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

“Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.” – Vince Lombardi. So much growth and wonderful things will happen as we strive for perfection; it is vital that we take time to recognize our achievements because of the positive impacts they may have on others.

How would you describe a great day?

Most days are great because I choose to see each day as a gift. I am intentional about my wellness with alone time, time with my husband, time for prayer, quality time with family, friends and colleagues. Laughter, productivity, rest and doing for others make every day exceptional!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

“You can’t be everything to everyone” – Shelby Rowe. Shelby is director of the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, and during a time in my career when we witnessed a cluster of youth suicides, I was taking the blame – even for individuals I had never met. She reminded me of the power of community; that there is collective wisdom and comfort in sharing our experiences.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

At age 24, I lost my oldest daughter due to injuries sustained from a tornado in Oklahoma. My grief was overwhelming, and I was not making healthy decisions for myself or my family. Through my experience with grief and the challenges experienced with behavioral health providers, I turned this tragedy into inspiration to serve others in a respectful and inclusive way that honored and incorporated cultural beliefs and practices so anyone receiving care from me could be their true self without judgment.