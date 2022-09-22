Q&A with an inspiring woman: Dannette Smith, MSW

Education and civic involvement:

• Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Eastern Michigan University;

• Master of Social Work from the University of Illinois in Chicago;

• Completed the Child Welfare League of America’s child welfare leadership program at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government;

• Participated in the County Administration Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill;

• Co-chair, Human Services Task Force Subcommittee, Council of State Governments;

• Board chair, American Public Human Services Association;

• Fellow, Milbank Foundation Fellowship, a nonpartisan foundation for improving the health of communities and entire populations.

Who has inspired you?

My mother. Although she has passed, she continues to be one of the greatest influences in my life.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

There are two books. One is “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama. I was living in Chicago during the time detailed in the book, and I saw first-hand some of what he describes was happening. The other is “Crucial Conversations.” I have read the book before, but now I am reading it with members of my senior leadership team. I love how the book frames the importance of having the ability to navigate difficult subjects and gives some great techniques. As one of my goals as CEO is to encourage leadership development, I cannot overemphasize how much the skill of being able to have conversations in a constructive way will improve a leader’s ability to do their job and lead a team.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

Girls should feel free to take healthy risks. I say to young women, never doubt your skills, humility will take you a long way and remember, every experience prepares you for the next one.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

I believe that mentorship is certainly a key to cultivating the abilities of future leaders. People must know that others have already been where they are. They have to have someone that can provide them with an objective assessment, serve as a trusted confidant and give them constructive feedback. I would also say that making a concerted effort to engage those who may not usually have access to your organization through programs and initiatives will prove to be mutually beneficial.

What does leadership mean to you?

Humility, transparency and operating with integrity. Listening with your heart – it’s one thing to hear what's being said, but you can also see it by paying close attention. It means being receptive to differing opinions, empowering people to be their best and being able to have critical conversations with people when you see that they have the ability to do better. Leadership means being more comfortable with listening than talking.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

There is never only one solution to a problem.

How would you describe a great day?

Having no problems to deal with and leaving for the day without taking work home would be a nice day.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

Get yourself a few good friends. I say this to my team often. I am not sure anyone ever directly told me this, but I think it was more an observation over time. What I mean by this is you should always work to develop a network of strong working relationships with those who support you and those who may be your biggest critics. These individuals will provide insight into ways that you can improve your leadership skills.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

There is one job that I refer to as my best and worst experience. A council person saw that I was struggling and reached out to provide support to me. Through that a sort of kitchen cabinet of advisers formed to provide perspective and guidance to me. As things improved, they eventually gave me a community recognition award for my work. Understanding how to navigate many intricate relationships was a skill that I cultivated in that particular position. I'm still very grateful for that experience.