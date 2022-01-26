Q&A with an inspiring woman: Betsy Tonniges, Ed.D.

CEO and owner, Primrose School of Lincoln at Wilderness Hills, and winner of the 2021 Excellence in Business-Small/Medium Award at the Inspire Women's Leadership Awards luncheon in September 2021
Who has inspired you?
My mother and my grandmother (who just recently passed), first and foremost, are strong businesswomen in agriculture near Bruning, Nebraska. Both surrounded themselves with strong women in a variety of fields who played various roles in shaping my values and who I am. After moving to Lincoln about six years ago, I have been in constant awe of the women in leadership roles and the next generation moving up, with female representation in Junior League of Lincoln, our city government, Downtown Rotary and the countless other groups who make Lincoln the best place to live, work and play. Women really do play an integral role in shaping Lincoln to be cutting edge and progressive.
What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?
I am finishing “Atomic Habits,” an inspiring book about the small, incremental changes we can make daily and how to really make new habits stick. I also enjoy listening to Craig Groeschel for business inspiration and “On Purpose” with Jay Shetty for general reflection about how I can better myself for others.
The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls for young female leaders in our community. What inspirational advice would you share with them?
There is so much advice to give (and I wish I would have had it as a younger female), but I would think the one that is most timely is to be the best version of YOU and find your passion, and use that as a vehicle for change. If you're passionate about art, consider becoming active with Bright Lights or Lux. If you're passionate about animals, consider the Capital Humane Society. Your passions may change as you grow, but your fire for the cause will give you the motivation to create and contribute to change and growth.
How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?
The first is obvious through time, talent and treasure (especially unrestricted giving). Another is to discuss with others your involvement in the community. Through 100s of Women Who Care, I’ve been able to meet many inspiring women, and most importantly learn more about new organizations in our community. Through collective impact, sharing stories and support in a variety of ways, we can continue to inspire others to see that they can step up in investing in our community.
What does leadership mean to you?
Being a leader can be very much equated to the conductor of an orchestra. The end result is you want your team to be able to thrive, function and move, even if you cannot be present, because you’ve spent your time building culture, capacity and investing in those who work directly under you so they can do the same for the people who report to them.
What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?
There are way too many to choose from, as different quotes resonate more depending on the situation. The one that has stuck with me for a bit lately is, “The stronger the why, the easier the how becomes,” by Jim Rohn.
How would you describe a great day?
It’s when I can wake up early with my coffee and catch up on a variety of news sources. Then I get my two oldest off to elementary school, and my youngest goes to Primrose with me each day. The day can then take a variety of twists and turns, from supporting our fantastic Leadership Team to talking instructional strategies with our talented and dedicated staff, to discussing business strategy and impact with my husband, then working with several of the nonprofits I serve. Evenings are best spent with family (even if you are running to activities), and then, of course, tucking my children into bed so they’re ready for another full day.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
“No decision needs to be made immediately unless someone’s life is in jeopardy.” I think as leaders, we so often want to solve or fix problems and can enter rapid-fire moments of problem-solving. It is important to take a breath and approach issues analytically and with strategy behind them in a timely manner.
What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?
One of the biggest and unanticipated challenges I’ve faced is transitioning from being an elementary school principal with a doctorate degree to a business owner. Many in the community wondered why I would give up such a fantastic and noble profession (which it completely is) to run a “day care.” Well, that statement was one of the reasons (besides wanting more flexibility for my family) I decided to give up that dream. My priorities had shifted since becoming a Mom, and the first five years of a child’s life are the most impactful in terms of brain development and learning. Why wouldn’t I want to provide a top-notch facility, with research-based curriculum that is age-appropriate, and contribute to my community by filling a great need in early childhood education and care? At the same time, we are working to change the landscape of what early childhood education and care is in Lincoln by elevating the profession and the expectations many have about it. It is certainly an exciting time to be in early childhood education in Lincoln, and I look forward to being a part of the growth.