Q&A with an inspiring woman: Betsy Tonniges, Ed.D.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls for young female leaders in our community. What inspirational advice would you share with them?

There is so much advice to give (and I wish I would have had it as a younger female), but I would think the one that is most timely is to be the best version of YOU and find your passion, and use that as a vehicle for change. If you're passionate about art, consider becoming active with Bright Lights or Lux. If you're passionate about animals, consider the Capital Humane Society. Your passions may change as you grow, but your fire for the cause will give you the motivation to create and contribute to change and growth.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

The first is obvious through time, talent and treasure (especially unrestricted giving). Another is to discuss with others your involvement in the community. Through 100s of Women Who Care, I’ve been able to meet many inspiring women, and most importantly learn more about new organizations in our community. Through collective impact, sharing stories and support in a variety of ways, we can continue to inspire others to see that they can step up in investing in our community.