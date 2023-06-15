Vice President of People,

Purchasing and Marketing at Speedway Motors EducationBSBA, with majors in Finance and Marketing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Boards

Dean’s Advisory Board for College of Business at UNL;

Committee member for Lincoln Young Life.

Other activities

Mom of toddler;

Avid local shopper;

Host of World’s Greatest Book Club;

Master connector.

Who has inspired you?

I started my career in banking and I’ve moved into a role in motorsports. As a minority gender in both fields, I have seen some incredible industry speakers and had great mentors who taught me not to minimize myself, my personality, my voice, my clothes, any of it. The women who have come before me, blazing the path and reaching a helping hand back from farther down the road? Those women are inspiring.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

Have you had a chance to check out the Lincoln Journal Star’s Inspired podcast?! It’s the hottest new pod in all of Lincoln! Otherwise, my favorite podcast of all time is Anthropocene Reviewed. I love John Green, and we share a deep belief in the power of Diet Dr Pepper. Hearing his takes on ordinary and extraordinary parts of our world inspires me.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

Ask questions. Always. Do you need help in a class? Ask the teacher. They’d love to help (not to mention that’s always how you get extra credit!). Are you interested in someone’s career? Ask about it! Maybe it’s job shadowing or perhaps that turns into an internship! Ask for something. Help from someone is not a burden, it’s a gift. People love feeling valued and being able to help others. People love to say yes.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?Lincoln is such a wonderful place. Let’s make it stronger by supporting local businesses and the incredible entrepreneurs we have here! Shops at Prescott (Pattino, Paper Kite, Sapahn), the Telegraph District (Mill! 402 Creamery!), a million great restaurants (Banhwich, Momo, Piedmont, Lila Mae’s, Rendang, Heoya, Hub, Tina’s, Agave…), local makers for gifts (Tasty Good Toffee, Fern and the Fawn, Hearth and Craft Co). Spending your dollars with people in our town cultivates a richer experience for the whole city.

What does leadership mean to you?At my deep core, I love people. I like to be led with kindness, empathy, encouragement and respect. If I’m taking a Peloton class, it’s always Cody Rigsby over Alex Toussaint. “Drill sergeant” doesn’t work for me. But it works for a whole lot of people. I think great leadership is understanding what those around you need to be inspired to move forward and providing an experience that’s motivational for them.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?If I’m having the kind of day where I need a little motivation or a pick-me-up, I’m always happy to turn to Robin Arzon. She’s fire. And while there’s 1,000 things she says that I want to yell out “YAS QUEEN!” right back at her, my favorite is “You woke up today. Might as well be a bad ass.” Amen and hallelujah, sister.

How would you describe a great day?It starts with a stop at Cultiva for a Barcelona. That salted whip? Dead. If it’s a weekend, I’d love brunch with my girlfriends, lots of snuggles with very few meltdowns from my toddler (one can dream) and a great date night out with my husband. If it’s a weekday, I’d love to tackle the day head-on with a fire Spotify list, meetings with my favorite co-workers, working in my comfortable leggings from home and crossing everything off my still-on-paper written to-do list.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?First National Bank of Omaha hired me after college in its management trainee program. There was dedicated time spent learning that working with people different than you is not only status quo but important to your success. You have strengths. You have weaknesses. Filling those gaps with people who embody those as strengths is what builds incredible teams. Thanks, FNBO, for that lesson. It’s core to my belief system in work and in life.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?September of 2020 was a dark spot. My constant companion and ride-or-die partner in crime Kate Spayed the Newfoundland passed a month after my first miscarriage. The grief was all-consuming, and we were in the middle of an already isolating pandemic. Thank you to my boss and co-workers for support and time to grieve. Thank you to the women who shared their stories and reminded me I wasn’t alone. And thank you to the best friends and most incredible partner in the whole world for the unconditional love.