Q&A with an inspiring woman: Ashley Abramson

Director of Marketing at Hausmann Construction

Education and civic involvement:

• Bachelor of Fine Arts with a Minor in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln;

• Co-founder of 100s of Women Who Care Lincoln;

• Inspire Lincoln Advisory Board;

• Junior Achievement of Lincoln;

• Society of Marketing Professional Services;

• Rebecca Lyn Hausmann Foundation.

Who has inspired you?

To me, the list is endless because I believe in taking small things away from everyone I meet. My parents top the list – they worked side by side in life and at the office for 25+ years and have shown me what work ethic, empathy and love truly mean. My siblings and “besties” each inspire me through their own kind, fun and humble natures. Also, the Hausmanns for how they both faced Rebecca’s heartbreaking diagnosis with resilient faith and have honored her legacy by giving back – something I hope to continue with my own parents and family.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

Admittedly, I’m a crime podcast junkie, but every morning I listen to “The Best One Yet,” which features stories about pop culture financial happenings of each day. I love their energy and learning about what great companies, whose products I consume, are doing in the economic sector. I’ll always recommend “The Way of the Shepard” as well – a quick read about servant leadership in the workplace.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

Be honest, confident and relatable. For myself, as a young woman walking into a male-dominated construction world that I knew little about, it could be daunting at times. But over time, I created strong, authentic relationships that helped me grow into the person and professional I am today. You won’t ever fit into everyone’s “box” or be the most-liked person in the room. Don’t take that personally – it’s OK, along as you stay true to your values and the goals you are pursuing.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

Be authentic and commit to causes you believe in. I believe that good people find good people, and when each person puts their talents toward a cause or improvement to the community, the opportunities and ideas are truly endless.

What does leadership mean to you?

It means having a heart for your people. Start by putting your team first and giving them the opportunity to show their talents, challenge ideas and grow.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

A motto I live by is to “Meet in the Moment” – I always try to be empathetic to what people are going through by meeting them where they are in life. Everyone goes through hard things, so if we can understand that and help each other through it, I believe it makes a difference in all of our stories.

How would you describe a great day?

To me it starts out with a good cup of coffee and connecting with people to help solve problems. I love diving into new projects and creating ideas as a team to be innovative for our clients and the communities we serve and live in. Also, in our line of work, it’s a great day when we see students learning about the endless career opportunities in the construction world. It ends well with catching up with friends and family (especially over a glass of wine) or having a Facetime call with my nephews.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

Surround yourself with good people. It makes all the difference to have the right people in your corner cheering you on or lifting you up in hard times.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge of my life has come from the passing of both my parents at an early age in the past 10 years. Life has been bittersweet as we figure out our new norms as a family – traditions, holidays, and life’s big and small moments without them. I have my mom’s care-taker personality, so the challenge for me has been balancing my own busy personal and professional life with making sure my family feels supported. As we sold the insurance agency they started together, it really put life into perspective of how much they loved us and continued their dedication to clients while never missing any of our activities.