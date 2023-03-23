University of Nebraska-Lincoln Global Studies and Computer Science major with minors in French and Arabic on the Pre-Law track

■ Program staff member, Campbell Elementary School Community Learning Center.

■ Youth Curriculum Committee member, Leadership Lincoln.

■ Freshman Campus Leadership Associates (FCLA), ASUN Student Government.

■ Member, African Student Association.

■ Head teacher of younger girls for Islamic School, Islamic Foundation of Lincoln.

■ Facilitator for Taking Care of Business: Women Leading the Way, Nebraska History Museum.

■ Lincoln Rotary Club 14 High School Student Leadership Award (2022).

Who inspires you?

I wish my immediate answer was truly simple, but many people in my life inspire me. However, at the core, my beloved parents, Mohamadain Mohamed and Fatima Hamadan, constantly inspire me. My parents left the roots of their identity and live in Darfur, Sudan, to provide a better life full of opportunity for my siblings and me. I yearn to make their sacrifices worth it and to make them proud.

What book or podcast currently inspires you?

As a Muslim woman, I aim to always grow my faith and way of life. The Digital Sisterhood podcast has inspired me immensely with the power of storytelling. It consists of other Muslim women sharing their stories that have ignited their faith. It has shown me that the raw, real, vulnerable and transparent aspects and situations of our lives can build ourselves and build a community in strong connection.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

Throughout our youth, especially as women, we often struggle with the search for self: our confidence, self-esteem, who we are, what we care about, etc. The journey is long-lasting and arguably never ends. However, its strength only begins when we pursue what empowers us; and when a fire is ignited within us, we truly start this beautiful journey. I would simply advise them to pursue what makes them feel powerful.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

Through empathy, we can see the world through a different lens than our own and understand that every person has a story. However, we must realize that the stories of minority communities are neglected. They are often excluded and divested from the acknowledgement and privileges of society. Therefore, we must actively empathize and hear the stories from those most disadvantaged in order to truly inspire, include and invest in our larger community.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership is all about making a difference in our own lives and others. Often, leadership is misconstrued as the person in the front of the room or the person with the grandest ideas, however, a leader makes leadership an active part of their daily life. Leadership is kindness, service, generosity, empathy, and ensuring that with every small or big step in an individual’s path, they are a difference-maker.

The amazing Maya Angelou provided these words: "When you learn, teach, when you get, give.” This quote is incredibly powerful and applicable to various aspects of life, personally and professionally. Our world is enhanced when we educate and give to others just as we have received. When we contribute to this cycle, we produce an even greater impact in serving our communities.

How would you describe a great day?

Being awakened by the sun on a Saturday morning knowing that the day will be filled with family fun – whether that’s spending the day at the lake, going to lunch with my siblings and parents, or hanging out at my cousin’s house. A great day, for me, is time spent with my family doing absolutely anything. However, any activity that involves adventure and games is my utmost favorite.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

It was from my very wise father. I was stressed about something for some reason that I can no longer remember, and he advised me that when you center your life on work, school or anything worldly, contentment is far from anyone’s reach. However, when you center your life on your faith, all else will fall into place and contentment will be in your reach.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

My experience as a Black Muslim woman in America has not been easy. I have never felt safe. I lived in a constant need to fit in; however, no matter how hard I tried, I was always undermined, underestimated, undervalued, etc. I finally began to feel proud of my intersectional identities. It is still an everyday battle, but I have learned that you cannot blend in when you are meant to stand out.