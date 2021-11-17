Profile: Troy Gagner, new Lincoln Arts Council executive director

In addition to the annual arts festival, past examples of the Council’s work include the Tour de Lincoln bike art project and Stories from Home, a writing and visual art project that helped people from different backgrounds tell their stories.

The Council also offers UpstArt programming, which in the past primarily focused on bringing art experiences to Title I schools and providing artists to work with Lancaster County Youth Services Detention Center’s Pathfinder Program. For 2021-22, only three of the 20 planned UpstArt projects are school-based.

Gagner will continue to pursue a recent shift in focus for the Center, from providing programming to reaching underserved populations by facilitating programming and partnerships. Some targeted populations include seniors, those with physical or mental disabilities, people in need of healing, people of color and new immigrants.

“The goal is to step back from provider to connector, making it our job to provide the network,” Gagner said. “We think it will be more efficient if we utilize those art organizations that have programming in place to serve these populations.”

The Council will also be reaching out to an additional 60-70 arts organizations in Lincoln that are not currently members.