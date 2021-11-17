Profile: Troy Gagner, new Lincoln Arts Council executive director

Troy Gagner doesn’t dabble in poetry or paint portraits. Instead, he looks for creative ways to problem solve and connect artists with the community.
A Lincoln Arts Council employee for the past four years, he was recently named its new executive director. Gagner’s initial job was that of development director, which kept him busy writing grants, securing event sponsorships and cultivating donors. Then former director Deb Weber asked him to take on the Lincoln Arts Festival director position for 2019 and the additional role of Partnerships and Programs director.
“When Troy started, I think in the back of his mind and my mind was that he would take over,” Weber said. “Troy will be good at helping people understand the arts are unifying in a community.”
The Lincoln Arts Council is known as Lincoln’s art agency, responsible for bringing forth initiatives and projects to the community and collaborating with local arts organizations and independent artists. Among its duties is coordinating the annual Lincoln Arts Festival.
Gagner was charged with finding a new location for the 2021 event, and with board approval it moved to Canopy Street in the Railyard. The venue featured 80 artists and makers, 18 interactive art activities, 18 performers and attracted over 10,000 people. Plans are to return to the Railyard in 2022.
In addition to the annual arts festival, past examples of the Council’s work include the Tour de Lincoln bike art project and Stories from Home, a writing and visual art project that helped people from different backgrounds tell their stories.
The Council also offers UpstArt programming, which in the past primarily focused on bringing art experiences to Title I schools and providing artists to work with Lancaster County Youth Services Detention Center’s Pathfinder Program. For 2021-22, only three of the 20 planned UpstArt projects are school-based.
Gagner will continue to pursue a recent shift in focus for the Center, from providing programming to reaching underserved populations by facilitating programming and partnerships. Some targeted populations include seniors, those with physical or mental disabilities, people in need of healing, people of color and new immigrants.
“The goal is to step back from provider to connector, making it our job to provide the network,” Gagner said. “We think it will be more efficient if we utilize those art organizations that have programming in place to serve these populations.”
The Council will also be reaching out to an additional 60-70 arts organizations in Lincoln that are not currently members.
James Walbridge, a volunteer for both the 2019 and 2021 Lincoln Arts Festivals, shared about Gagner, “He’s very inclusive, shows empathy and has great emotional intelligence.” For example, Gagner’s approach when the 2019 new location didn’t work out as hoped was to talk about how to make it better for the next event, Walbridge shared.
Walbridge also observed that Gagner is very good at connecting people to get them in the position they want to be. Gagner lost a valuable arts festival volunteer when he gave her a lot of responsibility and then a reference for a job with the Chicago Symphony.
Jennifer Harazin booked performers and interactive art activities for two festivals, and has since moved to Chicago to work for the symphony. “He provided me all of the support I needed and trusted me to take care of the details,” she said.
Gagner said he doesn’t like to be micromanaged and doesn’t want to do that to anyone else.
From volunteers like Walbridge saying “Sign me up,” to former employer Milan Wall of the Heartland Leadership Development Center citing Gagner’s strong organizational, personal relationship-building, marketing and writing skills, Gagner has plenty votes of confidence.
After graduating from UNL with a bachelor of arts in advertising and psychology, Gagner spent four years working under Wall while he pursued master’s coursework through the Community and Regional Planning program in the Architecture College.
What started as a marketing project assigned by Wall (the father of one of Gagner’s longtime friends) evolved into more. Gagner assisted with program development, grant writing, marketing and strategic planning. “That was my introduction to community and economic development,” Gagner said. “Most of what I know about building consensus, working with groups, is due to Milan.”
Gagner later worked for the city’s Urban Development Department for 11 years, administering community development grants and promoting renovation programs in blighted areas like North 27th Street. “I trained a lot of economic developers/community developers,” Gagner said. He sees his current work with artists as similar to past collaborations with entrepreneurs.
Gagner is not lacking in connections to the arts. As a second-grader, he took his first drawing class at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The turtle he drew remained on display on a bulletin board at his grandparents’ home well into his 20s.
He went on to take art classes at Lincoln High. When his oldest, Aidan, was involved in theater at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, Gagner served on its Board of Directors.
His most recent attempts at anything artsy have been furniture-building projects with his wife, Amy. An example is an apothecary that sits in the yoga studio they co-own and operate out of the Grand Manse downtown.
“As with most of the things I build, it was designed and built to address a specific need,” Gagner said. “It's a lot like what we do with programming at the Arts Council – identify a need and develop programming to address it.”
Three years ago when their youngest headed for college, the Gagners moved to an apartment downtown. Gagner likes being close to many artistic venues and taking in live music and regional acts. First Friday Art Walk is a favorite. He and Amy have hosted local artist displays at their yoga studio in the past.