Profile: Alicia Reisinger

Co-creator, entrepreneur, stayer … just a few ways to describe this young woman who moved here from Chicago in 2006 to help care for Grandma Ferne and has made Lincoln her home ever since. As you read through this story of Alicia Reisinger, you’ll discover many other terms that describe this woman, who is one of the fascinating people of Lincoln who make our community such a fantastic place.

“Jon and I came to Lincoln to help my grandmother Ferne Clark,” Alicia said. “We thought we’d be here for a year. But what we discovered was a wonderful place to call home.”

Alicia and Jonathan met at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, where she was majoring in broadcasting and he was studying linguistics. “I thought he was cute, and so I kept asking him to be in videos I was producing,” she explained.

Not only did Jonathan snag the producer, he changed majors and became one as well. He’s now part of the Archrival group.

As we talked through the story and details of her life, Alicia and I discovered many connections we have. The first was religious broadcasting. Alicia went to Chicago from Kansas City, her hometown, to study at Moody. I’d been on the Moody campus a number of times when I produced radio and television programs originating from a local church. Sometimes she’d visit relatives in Lincoln – Uncle Brian Clark was a teaching pastor, and Grandma Ferne was a member at Lincoln Berean Church. At one time, I directed the streaming video there. Alicia would often sit in the control room to watch when she visited.

Get this – on a regular basis, Alicia, who trained her voice as a broadcaster, steps into a home-made studio and records for the Christian ministry “Our Daily Bread.”

“We broadcasters can’t get away from the industry,” she noted. “And my sweet husband built me a little studio under the stairs in our house.”

But I digress. After that year with Grandma Ferne, Alicia and Jonathan both got jobs at Back to the Bible, a broadcast ministry with deep roots in Lincoln. It was during that time that they began to raise a family, and they began to discover so many wonderful people in Lincoln.

“For a time, I was coordinator of Anomolie, the children’s theater at Berean,” Alicia said. Bingo, another connection. We discovered that Alicia knew several of my grandchildren who participated in the theater programs she produced.

As the Reisinger family grew, one of their daughters had health issues that meant staying put for some long-term care. The roots in Lincoln sunk even deeper. More children at home meant more time at home, so in 2012 Alicia decided to make candles as gifts for family members.

“At first, making candles was just a hobby and a way to make things to share with our family,” she said.

Alicia is an entrepreneur who is behind Lincoln’s well-known and growing company called Wax Buffalo Pure Soy Candle Company, but more about that latter.

“I ruined Jonathan’s kitchen,” she admitted. “He’s the cook in the family, and as I made more and more candles at home, I ruined the countertops, had boxes stacked all over and actually blew up the oven once.”

As family gifts turned into saleable products, her first commercial endeavor was at the Pilgrimer – a gallery, coffee shop and event space in downtown Lincoln.

“I sold 20 candles in one week, and that got me started in the business,” Alicia said.

That was in 2014, and just eight years later, Wax Buffalo Pure Soy Candle Company has not only located in its own space at 727 O St. under the bridge in the Haymarket, it’s become a million-dollar company, something rare in the world of companies started by women.

So, to this point we’ve talked about Alicia Reisinger the video producer, the drama coach, the wife and mother, the caretaker, entrepreneur candle maker … she’s also what some call a co-creator.

“I saw a need to get together with other women who were entrepreneurs and business operators, so I started the ‘Local Girl Gang,’ which has become ‘Ember.’ It’s a group of about 100 women right here in Lincoln who meet monthly to celebrate and encourage one another.”

The new name was celebrated at a gathering back in December. As if that weren’t enough, Alicia also had a hand in gathering local storytellers and starting a group called “Against the Grain.”

And yet another co-creator activity was to initiate a winter market for Lincoln. Held just out the front door of Wax Buffalo, under the O Street bridge, this event started in early December of 2022, its very first year.

What about staying? Stayers stick it out in Lincoln for a variety of reasons, including the warmth of the people of Lincoln, the promise that our growing city offers and the helpfulness of those around them. When I asked Alicia why she and Jon have stayed in Lincoln, she talked about how magic makers need a place to flourish, and that’s what Lincoln does for them. She talked about what a great job Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is doing to help small businesses. She talked about helping grow downtown by serving on the Haymarket board and the need for a convention center.

So, that in a nutshell is Alicia Reisinger. She’s a co-creator, an entrepreneur, a stayer. Furthermore, she’s a wife and mother, a media producer, a drama coach, a board member, a cheerleader and a successful business woman. Lincoln is fortunate to have her and so many more like her.