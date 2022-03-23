New Arbor Day Foundation CEO: Changing the future, one tree at a time

Dan Lambe, the son of tree-loving parents who helped plant hundreds and hundreds of trees as a young lad in Lincoln – has grown up to be a man who has helped plant millions and millions of trees around the world.

“My parents were tree planters and tree lovers who started a Christmas tree farm,” Lambe says, explaining why the tree-planter ethic carries on. “In this divisive and contentious time in which we live, trees cross all barriers, connect cultures, generations and communities everywhere. If ever there was a moment for trees, now really is that moment.”

Yes, this is a man who genuinely loves his trees – perhaps the perfect choice as the new chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, just as the Foundation celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“The Foundation has done so much good for the world in its first 50 years, and I am honored and energized to lead the organization into its next chapter,” says Lambe (pronounced lamb). “Working at Arbor Day generates so much hope, because we know we are doing inspiring work. We believe we can change the future, one tree at a time.”

In fact, Lambe points out, the Arbor Day Foundation has planted 500 million trees in 50 countries since 1972. “As the largest tree-planting organization in the world, we make global impact – and it all starts at our headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska, at 12th and P streets. I want Lincoln to be proud of that.”

For someone who plants trees as a living, Lambe is something of a surprising man – finding life balance in competing in road races, marathons and at least one triathlon a year. He reads books on leadership as well as top-selling mysteries. And though he has traveled across the globe, he’s never happier than on vacation with his family in Colorado.

He worked at the Foundation for 17 years before taking the top helm in January – president since 2014 – but was still nervous on the first day of the new job.

“It was such a humbling experience,” he says, noting that in the past few years the organization has witnessed growing momentum and impact. “People around the globe are turning to trees for a good reason: They provide the necessities of life itself. From cleaning our air and water to promoting physical and mental health, trees are integral to the well-being of both people and our planet.”

So, what kind of leader is the new guy?

“I would say I am an emotional leader, because I am so passionate about what we do,” Lambe says. “I believe my role is to provide a voice and a vision for this organization and the people who work here. I need to be their biggest cheerleader, a champion for our program and our team.”

At his very first staff meeting as the new CEO, Lambe immediately mapped out his three guiding principles:

• Team: The power of recruiting and finding quality people.

• Focus: Determining the most efficient and effective strategy for planting trees.

• Belief: “Our work is aspirational and ambitious … We need to believe we can make a difference.”

Those professional values were clearly embedded from a boyhood spent among the trees, a childhood he describes as idyllic, biking the trails of Lincoln, hanging out at Holmes Park.

“I credit my parents for the values I live by,” he says. “Service, community, humility, integrity. Those are Lincoln values.”

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and pursued a career in nonprofits that zigzagged from Sacramento to Austin. “Then one day, 17 years ago, out of the blue, I got a call from a friend about a job opportunity at the Arbor Day Foundation.”

He returned home and never looked back, raised two kids here and accomplished professional milestones beyond his wildest dreams.

“We have created healthier communities, planting trees in cities and towns and forests around the world,” he says, while stressing that just as important are the relationships and people that make the organization successful.

“It’s our people that make our culture a positive, inspiring place to be. And I am fortunate to be surrounded by the best professionals in the world.”

Pat Covey, Arbor Day Foundation Board of Trustees chair, says: “Dan is a natural convener, collaborator and relationship-builder, and the network that he and the team at the Arbor Day Foundation have built has propelled the organization to new heights over the last several years.”

Indeed, that’s what Lambe and his wife, Brenda, advise their own kids: “I tell them to be nice to everyone and they will be nice to you. I tell them to have courage and confidence, believe in themselves. I encourage them to find a career that is fulfilling and a life that they love.”

Lambe has certainly found that life.

In his time at the Foundation to date, he has helped lead development of innovative programs that expanded the organization’s global reach. The Community Tree Recovery Program has helped communities recover from devastating hurricanes, tornadoes and fires, Lambe explains. “Towns where we offered hope and healing by giving back their trees, their homes, their sense of place.”

Through Forest Restoration efforts, in the last year alone, the Foundation planted 40 million trees around the world. “That’s the equivalent of replanting all the trees in New York City’s Central Park every 7 hours for a year.”

Lambe believes those are incredible milestones to honor, but also believes the 50th anniversary is the right moment to look forward. “We see this year as a time to celebrate the past while looking ahead, understanding the future and wanting to grow our impact, accelerate our pace. The wind is at our back.”

The organization has hundreds of celebrations and tree-plantings planned for the anniversary year, but perhaps the biggest splash is introducing a new book called “Now Is the Time of Tree,” set to be released in April.

“This book is a way to help encourage people to pay attention to the urgency and the need for trees, a celebration of the beauty and the wonder of trees,” says Lambe, the book’s author. “It includes personal stories, but also offers basics of what, where and how to plant … We want this book to validate those who are already tree planters and inspire those who want to be.”

He says the book is simply an extension of carrying on the mission of Arbor Day.

“No, we can’t solve all the problems of the world. But no one is in a better position to be part of the overall solution,” he says. “Our organization helps people plant trees all over the world … I feel a true responsibility to make a real difference in people’s lives and in the life of our planet.”

One tree at a time.

