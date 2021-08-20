Meagan Liesveld: Answering the call to leadership in Lincoln

Along the way, Meagan and Jack had children. Johnny is at Lincoln East High School and Norah is at Morley Elementary. Yet this woman, while busy raising her family and working with donors at CEDARS, was exhibiting leadership in other ways as well. She has coached her daughter’s volleyball team, sits on the Lincoln Community Learning Centers Board, serves on a number of other committees and is a new member of Rotary 14.

After a number of years and promotions with CEDARS, in early 2020 she was selected as executive director of United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

“Talk about a challenge. Just a few weeks after I started with United Way, we had the COVID pandemic,” she said. “So much of what we do calls for personal interaction, but we were in a quarantine. Yet, the people of Lincoln and Lancaster County really came through and helped us meet the challenges of supporting so many nonprofit organizations.”

One illustration of how we care for one another in our community occurred in 2020, when the United Way’s significant donor pool, called the Tocqueville Society, had the best ever participation in the agency’s history. That means more people stepped forward and gave significant amounts for the United Way to share with participating agencies.