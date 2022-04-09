Lincoln's Ben Pankonin loves having a 'front-row seat to community building'

Lincolnite Ben Pankonin is the founder of Social Assurance, a software solutions company that brings marketing, sales and community development tools to financial brands. As the founder and CEO, he led Social Assurance from an idea to working with over 20% of banks and credit unions in the United States.

In 2017, Pankonin founded Class Intercom, a subsidiary of Social Assurance, to be the social media management platform for schools in hundreds of districts, and tens of thousands of schools around the world.

His thought leadership has been featured in publications including Financial Brand, CRN, Bank Director, Independent Banker, Silicon Prairie News and the Midlands Business Journal.

Pankonin is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he studied Computer Science and Business Administration. He volunteers regularly as a mentor to students, entrepreneurs and young content creators.

He and his wife live in Lincoln, and he serves the community as a board member for the Food Bank of Lincoln, Bryan Physicians Network and Nebraska Wesleyan Alumni.

What’s the most rewarding part about what you do, at work and in the community?

It’s especially rewarding for me to see how others inspire the communities they serve. In our work with clients in every state and a handful of other countries, we get a front-row seat to community building. We try to harness that energy and use it as a model to inspire our employees, partners and members of our own communities to make an impact.

What is the biggest challenge about what you do?

When I started our company, I had to do many things to get it off the ground. I still do a lot of those things out of habit. But as it grows, it’s becoming increasingly important for me to focus on casting a strong and purposeful vision while sharing those responsibilities and keeping the plates spinning – all the while aspiring to be a servant leader.

What is your favorite part of Lincoln and why?

The culture of our community is one that collaborates rather than competes. I have friends in every quadrant of the city, across political spectrums, in business and nonprofit work, in government – all are willing to come together and get to work on something if they believe it can help someone else.

Is there something that people don’t know about you?

Before my family got a computer, I wanted to ride horses in the rodeo, but the most rodeo thing I've ever been a part of was Garth Brooks from the cheap seats.

How do you take your coffee?

Latte.

Contact Brian Reetz at briangreetz@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0