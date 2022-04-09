Lincoln's Ben Pankonin loves having a 'front-row seat to community building'

Lincolnite Ben Pankonin is the founder of Social Assurance, a software solutions company that brings marketing, sales and community development tools to financial brands. As the founder and CEO, he led Social Assurance from an idea to working with over 20% of banks and credit unions in the United States.
Ben Pankonin
PHOTO BY BRIAN REETZ
In 2017, Pankonin founded Class Intercom, a subsidiary of Social Assurance, to be the social media management platform for schools in hundreds of districts, and tens of thousands of schools around the world.
His thought leadership has been featured in publications including Financial Brand, CRN, Bank Director, Independent Banker, Silicon Prairie News and the Midlands Business Journal.
Pankonin is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he studied Computer Science and Business Administration. He volunteers regularly as a mentor to students, entrepreneurs and young content creators.
He and his wife live in Lincoln, and he serves the community as a board member for the Food Bank of Lincoln, Bryan Physicians Network and Nebraska Wesleyan Alumni.
What’s the most rewarding part about what you do, at work and in the community?
It’s especially rewarding for me to see how others inspire the communities they serve. In our work with clients in every state and a handful of other countries, we get a front-row seat to community building. We try to harness that energy and use it as a model to inspire our employees, partners and members of our own communities to make an impact.
What is the biggest challenge about what you do?
When I started our company, I had to do many things to get it off the ground. I still do a lot of those things out of habit. But as it grows, it’s becoming increasingly important for me to focus on casting a strong and purposeful vision while sharing those responsibilities and keeping the plates spinning – all the while aspiring to be a servant leader.
What is your favorite part of Lincoln and why?
The culture of our community is one that collaborates rather than competes. I have friends in every quadrant of the city, across political spectrums, in business and nonprofit work, in government – all are willing to come together and get to work on something if they believe it can help someone else.
Is there something that people don’t know about you?
Before my family got a computer, I wanted to ride horses in the rodeo, but the most rodeo thing I've ever been a part of was Garth Brooks from the cheap seats.
How do you take your coffee? Contact Brian Reetz at briangreetz@gmail.com.
Photos: Majestic sandhill cranes
A sandhill crane flies above a field south of Gibbon
A sandhill crane flies above a field while others forage for grain south of Gibbon on March 20.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes at sunset
A sunset provides the perfect backdrop for watching sandhill cranes March 20 south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Cranes fly in waves on a cloudy evening
Cranes fly in waves on a cloudy evening March 20 south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes begin to roost at sundown
Sandhill cranes begin to roost at sundown on a Platte River sandbar south of Gibbon while others flock in to take their places.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes glide in for a landing to roost for the night
Sandhill cranes glide in for a landing to roost for the night March 20 on a sandbar in the Platte River south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Viewing sandhill cranes from Richard Plautz viewing site
Onlookers view sandhill cranes from the Richard Plautz viewing site on the Platte River 2 miles south of I-80 at Exit 285.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes silhouetted against the evening sky
Sandhill cranes are silhouetted against the evening sky March 20 near Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes fly over a field
Sandhill cranes fly over a field while others eat grain on a field south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes flock near an irrigation pivot
Hundreds of sandhill cranes flock together to find grain near an irrigation pivot south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes forage for food in a field
Sandhill cranes forage for food in a field south of Gibbon on March 20.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
A pair of sandhill cranes glide in a clear blue sky
A pair of sandhill cranes glide in a clear blue sky March 20 south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes gather near farm machinery
Sandhill cranes gather near farm machinery March 20 south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Cranes in the water
Lesser sandhill cranes touch down in the Platte River near Gibbon during their 2013 migration.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
Cranes at sunset
Lesser sandhill cranes fly in at dusk to roost on the Platte River near Gibbon during their 2013 migration.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
Cranes
Sandhill cranes near Gibbon in March 2018.
Nati Harnik. Associated Press file photo
Sandhill cranes
Dueling Cranes - Nikon D5, 200-500mm f/5.6, Manual Mode, f/5.6, 1/640 sec., ISO 400, Matrix Metering, AF-C 9-point focus.
PHOTO BY JOHN F. KELLER
Sandhill cranes
Sandhill cranes rest on the Platte River at Martin's Reach Wildlife Management Area in Hall County in 2017.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Sandhill cranes
Sandhill cranes fly in a clear blue sky near Gibbon, Nebraska.
FILE PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
Pair of sandhill cranes at sunset near Gibbon, Nebraska
Pair of sandhill cranes at sunset near Gibbon.
PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes flying high
PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes on and above a field near Gibbon
Sandhill cranes on and above a field near Gibbon.
MARK SCHWANIGER
Sandhill cranes
Sandhill cranes fill the sky and blanket a sandbar across the Platte River south of Gibbon on Thursday as they roost for the night during a pause in their annual migration.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Cranes
Sandhill cranes feed in cornfields in the Platte River Basin outside of Kearney during their yearly migration north.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star
Cranes
Sandhill cranes fly into the Platte River Basin outside of Kearney last Wednesday. The annual spectacle continues through early April.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star
Cranes
Sandhill cranes fly into the Platte River Basin outside of Kearney during their yearly migration north on Wednesday, March 23, 2016.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star
Cranes
Sandhill cranes fly into the Platte River Basin outside of Kearney during their yearly migration north on Wednesday, March 23, 2016.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star
Cranes
Sandhill cranes rest in the Platte River Basin outside of Kearney during their yearly migration north in 2016.
Journal Star file photo
The Nebraska Project cranes
Sandhill cranes darken a heavy sky near Alda.
BILL FRAKES/Straw Hat Visuals
The Nebraska Project
Sandhill cranes greet each other between Alda and Grand Island.
BILL FRAKES/Straw Hat Visuals
The Nebraska Project
Sandhill cranes gather between Alda and Grand Island.
BILL FRAKES/Straw Hat Visuals
Sandhill cranes
A fireball sunset along the Platte River as flocks of cranes return after a day of feeding. The view is prehistoric because these birds have been traveling this same path for the past 200,000 years.
Journal Star file
Sandhill cranes
Flocks of sandhill cranes during the afterglow of sunset on the Platte River south of Gibbon.
Journal Star file
Sandhill cranes
Sandhill cranes over the Platte River in 2013.
MELISSA GROO/Smithsonian Magazine
Sandhill cranes
A flock of Sandhill Cranes reveal their flying plumage as they fly over a corn field near County Road 26 and West Platte River Drive eight miles south of Alda, Neb., on March 23, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Journal Star file photo
Sandhill cranes
With tens of thousands of sandhill cranes crowding the sky and strips of land along the Platte River in this 2011 photo, a lone sandhill crane comes in for a landing on a sandbar near the Audubon Rowe Sanctuary.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Sandhill cranes
A trio of sandhill cranes come in low on a cornfield on Elm Island Road in Gibbon in March 2011. During the several weeks the cranes spend near the Platte River each year, they consume food to build up fat to use as fuel for the rest of their migration. The majority of this is residue from the fall corn harvest, while the rest is made up of invertebrates such as snails.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Journal Star file photo
Sandhill cranes
Funding for some critical habitat programs, affecting such species as sandhill cranes, could be in jeopardy.
Timothy Weber
Sandhill cranes
These sandhill cranes made a stopover at Martin's Reach Wildlife Management Area in Hall County.
Clark Grell
Sandhill crane
Looking for food for its migratory journey, a sandhill crane walks among harvested corn stalks in a field down the road from the Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon in March 2012.
Journal Star file photo
Sandhill Cranes
Sandhill Cranes search for food in a cornfield near the Rowe Sanctuary, south of Gibbon, Monday, January 16, 2012. The cranes usually spend the winter further south in Texas and Oklahoma but due to drought conditions many cranes have been spending the winter in Kansas and Nebraska.
JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln Journal Star
Sandhill cranes Rowe Bird Sancutary
Sandhill cranes leave their Platte River roost just after sunrise at the Rowe Bird Sanctuary, which is one of the top 10 ecotourist sites in the Great Plains.
GeorgeWright
Cranes in January
Sandhill Cranes search for food in a cornfield near the Rowe Sanctuary, south of Gibbon, on Monday, Jan. 16th, 2012. The cranes usually spend the winter further south in Texas and Oklahoma but due to drought conditions many cranes have been spending the winter in Kansas and Nebraska.
JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Cranes in January
Sandhill Cranes fly over a field near the Rowe Sanctuary, south of Gibbon, on Monday, Jan. 16th, 2012. The cranes usually spend the winter further south in Texas and Oklahoma but due to drought conditions many cranes have been spending the winter in Kansas and Nebraska.
JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Cranes in January
GIBBON, NE -- 1/16/2012 - Sandhill Cranes gather in a cornfield
near the Rowe Sanctuary, south of Gibbon, on Monday, Jan. 16th,
2012. The cranes usually spend the winter further south in Texas
and Oklahoma but due to drought conditions many cranes have been
spending the winter in Kansas and Nebraska. (JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln
Journal Star)
JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln Journal Star
Sandhill cranes
A pair of sandhill cranes come in low on a corn field on Elm Island Road near Gibbon in March of 2011. (FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star file photo)
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Sandhill cranes
A Sandhill Crane comes up with the remnant of a corn cob during a visit to a corn field on the 1200 block of W. Burmood Road, south of Wood River Wednesday morning, March 23, 2011. According to the website,
outdoornebraska.ne.gov, during the several weeks they spend near the Platte River on their annual migration they consume food to build up fat to use as fuel for the rest of their journey. The majority of this is the residue from the fall corn harvest while the rest is made up of invertebrates such as snails. (FRANCIS GARDLER / Lincoln Journal Star)
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Sandhill cranes
Three sandhill cranes wade in the waters of the Platte River at s Rowe Sanctuary looking for a place to roost for the night in March 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Sandhill cranes
With tens of thousands of Sandhill cranes crowding the sky and strips of land along the Platte River, a pair of Sandhill cranes fly over a sandbar near the Audubon Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon Wednesday evening, March 23, 2011. Space on the river's sandbars was at a premium due to the rising water levels on the Platte River. (FRANCIS GARDLER / Lincoln Journal Star)
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Sandhill cranes
The morning dawn illuminates a silhouetted quintet of Sandhill cranes heading off in search of food in the neighboring fields 8 miles south of Alda Wednesday morning, March 23, 2011. (FRANCIS GARDLER / Lincoln Journal Star)
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
