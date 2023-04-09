During Bob Rook’s 35-year directing career in Lincoln, he’s joined forces with more than 600 actors, produced works on nearly every local stage and collaborated with his share of nationally known producers.

He established a firm foundation working first with Lincoln Northeast drama teacher Jay Chipman and then former Nebraska Wesleyan theater director Henry Blanke.

Blanke instilled the importance of communicating with everyone, from the costumer to the choreographer, Rook shared. “He wouldn’t let me direct until I could communicate with them in an intelligent manner.”

On the set of South Pacific, Rook met his future wife and production mate, Cris. A music major, she has been a valuable asset, serving as musical director for more than 250 shows and appearing in lead and supporting roles in his productions.

In 1989, using $3,000 he had received from his late grandfather, Rook staged his first show, Stephen Sondheim’s “Assassins,” at the Joyo Theater in Havelock. Sondheim’s works would become a staple of his production resume.

“That’s when the bug bit me,” Rook declared. He could have applied to be a director anywhere, but realized he wanted to collaborate locally. “It’s a lot harder to create from the ground up,” he shared.

The Rooks have explored theater production together ever since. One summer, Bob directed the Brownville Village Theater at Blanke’s request. He produced seven shows over three months, including “Love Letters,” featuring Blanke and his wife, Phyllis.

Blanke attended opening night, front row right, of all of Bob’s TADA shows until his death in 2019. Rook misses Blanke’s 2 a.m. calls, where they would go over every beat.

Rook dabbled in nearly every theater in town, early on working with the Downtown Dinner Theater in the Gunny’s Building basement. There, he produced an adaptation of the musical “The Wizard of Oz.” Current TADA Theatre Board President Rod Fowler would play the Tin Man and Don Wesely the Scarecrow. Since Wesely was reluctant to sing, Rook called on the musical director to help. A rotating stage accommodated a stand-in singer for Wesely’s solo. At the end of the number, Don would return to center stage and say, “Sounded pretty good, didn’t I?”

Starting out with primarily dramas, over time Rook latched onto musicals and comedy. He found that his experiences as a stand-up comedian helped him find the humor in scripts like “Into the Woods” and “Driving Miss Daisy.”

Friend and fellow stand-up comedian Juli Burney coined a phrase for Rook’s comedic moments – “Rookisms.” When attending shows, she can quickly identify them.

Rook calls Burney his go-to when he needs input. She’s been a guest director, commented on scenes, and lent her lively laugh for timing practice.

Burney gives Rook a lot of creative credit. “If he visualizes something he wants to get done, that’s what happens,” she explained. “He knows everything; he can see the whole picture.”

“I have grown as a director on every show I've done, and I'm a totally different person and director now than I was when I started,” Rook said. As a director, he loves the collaborative effort of a group working toward the same goal and uniting the audience as one. “It's a wonderful connection, and the world can use more of that right now.”

As Rook’s directing talent became known, he had offers to leave Lincoln, but he and Cris agreed to remain and raise their daughter, Megan, here.

In 2006, Rook cast Megan, 11, in one of his favorite plays, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” As Megan walked out of the murderous barber’s shop unscathed, she instinctively waved goodbye to lead Bill Shomos, director of UNL Opera. Rook instructed her, “Do it just like that each time.”

Produced at Kimball Recital Hall, Rook called in Lincoln professional comics artist and Flatwater Shakespeare Company founder Bob Hall to enhance the visual effects. Hall created original etchings of London scenes that appeared onstage via PowerPoint. With the slaying of each victim, Hall added red ink across the images. Red light burst through black platforms onstage simultaneously.

In 2008, the Rooks converted TADA Productions, which they had founded several years before, to a nonprofit – The TADA Theatre. “It was just a natural progression for us to build something like this,” said Rook.

As a regular attender, Shomos is impressed with the musicals Rook has produced in the intimate 55-seat space in the Creamery Building. “He can take anything and make it work in that theater.”

Rook shared that he isn’t afraid to take on plays that appear humanly impossible for the stage’s small dimensions. “If you’re given everything on a stage, it will limit your imagination,” he said. He loves the opportunity to form a more personal connection with his audiences, too.

Rook is enjoying his role as managing artistic director of TADA Theatre, overseeing all aspects of productions. “My wheels are always cranking,” he said.

“So much of theater is collaboration, and Bob is a collaborator within himself,” Burney shared.

Each season, Rook stages a wide variety of plays, desiring to reach a gambit of ages and preferences. He recently surpassed the 300 production mark and has helped build the TADA Theatre patronage to more than 8,500. Success for him means not only having the audience enjoy a production, but getting them to come back because of it.

Being asked to direct both regional and national premieres is a feather in Rook’s directing cap. “I don’t take it lightly when they want to do a regional premiere of ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ here,” he said.

That production played before a crowd of 800 for two consecutive nights at the Rococo Theater, employing many local actors. “We’re putting a national spotlight on Lincoln and Nebraska to see what talent we have,” Rook said.

Learning from his casts is among Rook’s most rewarding and growing experiences as a director. “I want actors to come away with stronger ammunition for future shows, wherever they perform,” he said. “They also make me stronger.”

After “Jekyll and Hyde,” the Rooks were going to fold TADA Productions, but then they started getting recruited to do more regional and national premieres, like “Gilligan’s Island the Musical” and “Happy Days.” Rook collaborated with Hollywood television writers/producers Sherwood and Lloyd Schwartz, a father and son team, on Gilligan’s Island. Later, Lloyd Schwartz would pitch “Bard of Blood,” a murder mystery comedy.

After seeing the production, Schwartz said, "When I wrote ‘Bard of Blood,’ I thought it was good. The smartest thing I did was have Robert Rook's direction and the talented actors of The TADA Theatre Company present the world premiere. They made it sooooooo much better.”

Through the years, Rook has built trust through a multitude of community collaborations with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and NET.

NET broadcast his radio play “A Cornhusker Christmas,” based off of scripts his grandfather, George Cihacek, used when traveling with the Toby Road Shows in the 1930s. Rook structured the script so it would work for both the live studio and radio audiences.

To mark the opening of the International Quilt Museum and Study Center in 2008, Rook was asked to direct the musical “Quilters,” with the Center providing the quilts. “I thought I’d be the wrong director for that, but I learned so much,” Rook said, like how serious quilters are about their craft, the different kinds of stitching and the Nebraska heritage.

East Coast theater influencers also sought out Rook. One highlight was working on “The Spidey Project” with Justin Moran of the People’s Improv Theatre Company in Manhattan.

Additional honors included collaborating with playwright and lyricist Hope Juber and composer Laurence Juber on the regional premiere musical “It’s The Housewives!” and directing the world premiere of “Ruby Slippers,” which included three songs from the hit musical “Wicked” with permission from creator Stephen Schwartz.

Watching a show come together is the best drug, Rook said. His desires for his cast and audience are summed up in his pre-show pep talk. “Do it for yourself, and go out and touch somebody.”

