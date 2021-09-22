Lincoln’s Chef Cindy

When you think about it, there are many ways to describe a city. It can be convenient, beautiful, bustling, touristy, picturesque. Likewise, there are multiple ways to describe the people in a city including elected officials, business leaders, movers and shakers, as well as the rich and famous.

When you put the people and the city together, descriptions might include “hopeful,” as Dorothy Parker describes New York, or a “jewel of jewels,” as Virginia Woolf describes London. Now, if I were to ask Cindy Lange-Kubick to describe Lincoln and its people, I rather imagine she’d conjure up the term “stew.”

Let me explain. There are basic ingredients to make a good stew including beef, potatoes and vegetables. Put them together in our imaginary pot we call Lincoln, and then add the seasoning and spices to make a great stew. It’s the seasoning and spices that Cindy was so great at identifying and telling us about over the past 25-plus years.

Just imagine her standing at the stove, sticking her spoon into the stew and touching it to her lips … and you get a story about Millie Kreuzberg, a column that Cindy wrote back in 2007 telling the story of Millie, who was 80 at the time, taking second place in an adult spelling bee.