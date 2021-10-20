Lincoln leaders series: Jesse Starita

And about those solar panels on his roof. They were installed shortly after he, his wife Dao and daughter Serena moved in. He says they’ve generated enough electricity in just six months to power two average hospitals for a day.

Another positive action that Starita has taken is his participation in Leadership Lincoln’s Advocates Series. One of the original ideas behind the Advocates was to connect a wide variety of people with an interest in minority and under-represented voices. Starita’s wife is Vietnamese. Participants in this nine-month project are given a better understanding about the things that make our city stand out in so many ways. The sessions include a look at the nonprofits serving Lincoln, our educational institutions, a look at our government at the state and local levels, as well as the business community.

Participants also vote on and pursue an idea serving our city.

“One experience I really enjoyed was the establishment of ‘freedges’ in the city for people in need,” he shared. “We set up refrigerators in several locations and stocked them with free food. It’s been amazing to see the impact they have had on people needing food for their families.”

Starita completed the Advocates Series in early 2021, which he announced to his neighbors with a yard sign.