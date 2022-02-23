Lincoln Leaders series: Avni Srivastav

Involvement. Initiative. Impact.

These are all words that describe Avni Srivastav, a Lincoln native who has a history of making things happen and a drive to continue. She’s been involved with the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, TEDxLincoln, TEDxYouth@Lincoln, and more recently Lincoln’s Art Bus LNK and Bus Stop, just to name a few.

Srivastav was born in Lincoln to parents who had immigrated here from India. They found a community so welcoming they decided to stay. Her mom, Aradhna, and dad, Piyush, run an environmental solutions company, NAQS, which works with some of our nation’s largest companies. More about them later; first let’s get to know Avni.

Growing up in Lincoln, Srivastav attended Sheridan Elementary, Irving Middle School and Lincoln Southeast High School as well as the Entrepreneurial Focus School. It was there, under the influence of people like Dan Hohensee and Rita Bennet, that Srivastav got involved in the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.

“The Council had three areas of focus, including doing what we could to stop the brain drain, helping students be more politically aware of how Lincoln works, and seeking to transition Lincoln from a sleepy city into a thriving urban area,” she noted. “It was also during that time I participated in Youth Leadership Lincoln and got to know so many others from across the community. I’m still friends with many of those participants.”

It was Srivastav’s initiative to combine her love of music with her desire to get a top quality business education that took her to Indiana University.

“They have one of the top three vocal music programs as well as a top 10 business school,” she pointed out. “My time at IU gave me the opportunity to add my voice to the Singing Hoosiers (https://www.facebook.com/singinghoosiers/) and practice business marketing by helping promote the group.”

The impact of the education and those experiences brought Srivastav back to Lincoln after graduation. She worked with Shaun Harner to coordinate large corporate events throughout the country.

It was COVID-19 that brought out Srivastav’s initiative, something she’s seen modeled by her parents.

“Just like mom and dad starting a consulting company, I saw an opportunity to start a social media agency working with many Lincoln companies and organizations,” she shared. “In early 2020, I started Hooplah Agency (www.thehooplah.com/), and I’ve enjoyed working with The Oven, NIFA and Art Bus LNK.”

Her involvement with Art Bus LNK, a mobile art studio for kids, led to establishing Bus Stop, a place where kids can gather to learn and refine their artistic skills. Check out www.artbuslnk.org, and you’ll get an idea of Srivastav’s marketing skills. Then drop by Bus Stop at 2124 Y St. in Turbine Flats and get involved.

Srivastav’s parents have given her a good example to follow. Both are highly educated, have taken the initiative to start a successful business and have been involved in the community. Aradhna has worked with a number of things in Lincoln including TEDxYouth@Lincoln. Piyush has served as chair of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools and on the board of the Lincoln Chamber. They’re both very connected in the community. It’s no wonder Avni was drawn back to Lincoln and has gotten so involved.

“I can remember flying home from college,” she said with a big smile, “and when I’d get to the Lincoln Gate at O’Hare, I’d see people I knew and I’d get a warm and fuzzy feeling.”

That’s one of the things Srivastav said makes Lincoln so special. “Whether it’s working with folks I met during Youth Leadership Lincoln, or people I met when I was on the Mayor’s Council, I think it’s the people who make Lincoln tick.”

When asked what she thought Lincoln needs to do in the future, Srivastav replied, “I think we need to take the initiative to literally build up, make Lincoln feel more like a city. That will help keep the young professionals and stop the brain drain.”

Involvement: Srivastav has her fingers in a wide variety of activities in Lincoln.

Initiative: She’s taken the initiative to start an advertising agency and grow the Art Bus LNK operation.

Impact: You don’t have to look very hard to see the impact she’s making in our community.

Avni Srivastav, Lincoln is fortunate to have you.

