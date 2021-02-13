Lincoln leader series: Graciela Caneiro-Livingston

Twice she’s been here – the first time as a graduate student when she pursued a fellowship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She met the man who would become her husband while she was at it.
The second time was when she returned to be chief academic officer (provost) at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Dr. Graciela Caneiro-Livingston grew up in Spain, but she’s definitely a Nebraskan now. She can sell people on Lincoln with her convincing stories about how vibrant the city is, the incredible cultural scene we have, and the collaborative nature of our citizens.
Sell people on Lincoln? Indeed, when we talked, she was in the midst of interviews, searching for faculty members at Wesleyan.
“I tell them Lincoln’s a great place to live, and that they’ll love the people here,” she said. “Lincoln is such a diverse city, full of great culture, wonderful schools and great small family restaurants.”
Once a faculty member arrives at Wesleyan, there’s a great chance he/she will stay. Wesleyan President Darrin Good put it this way:
“Among many reasons, I believe, Graciela has such great success in hiring and retaining good faculty and staff for NWU is her honest enthusiasm she shares with job candidates regarding the great culture and community they will be joining. A signature piece of Graciela's message is the beautiful interrelationship between Nebraska Wesleyan and this amazing city of Lincoln. She believes to her core that this is among the best cities in the world to live and work in, and that excitement is transferred to our future community members who we’re interviewing.”
In addition to hiring faculty, Caneiro-Livingston guides the development of new courses of study, helps ensure that the classes taught are of high quality, coordinates with the department chairs, and has input on planning and budgeting for the university.
Graciela and her husband, Dr. Dana Livingston, participated in Leadership Lincoln’s Executive series in 2018-19. Dana Livingston is a faculty member at Wesleyan. The Leadership Lincoln Executive Series is for executives who are either new to Lincoln or new to their position.
“We found it to be a great way to meet people that we probably wouldn’t have met, and participating has given us a real sense of wanting to do what we can to make Lincoln even better,” said Graciela. She particularly noted how valuable it was, as a participant, to see “behind the curtain” how much and how well people in Lincoln collaborate.
Not one to focus only on her “day job,” she sits on the Humanities Nebraska board among other activities. This organization helps coordinate and fund programs throughout the state, selects speakers and hosts the Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, provides grants for museums and libraries across the state, and presents the Sower Award each year.
“Being on the Humanities board has given me the opportunity to travel across Nebraska,” she noted, “and to meet so many wonderful people who make our state so great.
“One opportunity we have in Nebraska,” Caneiro-Livingston continued, “is that our quality of life is attracting people for many of the technologically oriented jobs we have.”
Nebraska Wesleyan is working to help educate people for those jobs and retain them in the state. The institution is seeking to provide graduate opportunities for people who have moved here and want to expand their capabilities. NWU also seeks to place a high percentage of graduates in Nebraska positions. Last year, 90% of Wesleyan graduates stayed in Nebraska. Plus, the university offers graduate programs in Lincoln and Omaha focused on business management and entrepreneurship.
Each year, during all of Leadership Lincoln’s programs, a representative of the Community Health Endowment talks about just how Lincoln is doing and where the health challenges exist.
“I was especially touched by comments about parts of Lincoln that are in need of revitalization. One of those areas is in Wesleyan’s backyard, and we’re encouraging our faculty and students to volunteer to help,” Caneiro-Livingston pointed out. The institution regularly works in its neighborhood to help by providing food, events and programs for residents.
Caneiro-Livingston and her husband are enjoying their return to Nebraska, and they’re contributing not only to Nebraska Wesleyan – they’re seeking ways to give back to this city where they met and once again call home.