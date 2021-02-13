Lincoln leader series: Graciela Caneiro-Livingston

Twice she’s been here – the first time as a graduate student when she pursued a fellowship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She met the man who would become her husband while she was at it.

The second time was when she returned to be chief academic officer (provost) at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Dr. Graciela Caneiro-Livingston grew up in Spain, but she’s definitely a Nebraskan now. She can sell people on Lincoln with her convincing stories about how vibrant the city is, the incredible cultural scene we have, and the collaborative nature of our citizens.

Sell people on Lincoln? Indeed, when we talked, she was in the midst of interviews, searching for faculty members at Wesleyan.

“I tell them Lincoln’s a great place to live, and that they’ll love the people here,” she said. “Lincoln is such a diverse city, full of great culture, wonderful schools and great small family restaurants.”

Once a faculty member arrives at Wesleyan, there’s a great chance he/she will stay. Wesleyan President Darrin Good put it this way: