Leading (and inspiring) by example

It was the ‘70s in North Omaha, and there was a 10-year-old girl with big dreams there growing up near 36th and Larimore Avenue. She wanted to be a doctor, but not really the medical kind. She wanted to be the kind who became a doctor through a life of learning.

That girl was Vanntaccale Jones, and she would grow up always loving a good story – one of them being the story behind her name, taken from the Van Tassel family in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” That is how her name is pronounced – van-tassel – part of a pronouncement by Mary Louise Jones, who wanted her children to be unique and have interesting names and grow up to do unique and interesting (and great) things.

Dr. Vanntaccale (Vann) Jones Price continues to create just such a story. She was recently honored with the Excellence in Education Award at the Journal Star’s 2022 Inspire event “Celebrating Women’s Leadership.” She said women in her life made it all possible.

Price was the second of four children. She was 5 when her mom, after a divorce, moved Vann and her three brothers to Omaha. Price said her aunt and her grandmother were also instrumental in her early education and upbringing, but it all started with her mom.

“She read to us. She did puzzles with us,” Price said. “She did all of those kinds of things that sometimes kids who come from lower income may not have experienced.”

They didn’t have a lot, but they had each other. And when Vann had her heart set on something, like being a high school cheerleader, her grandmother (who lived under the same roof) would always come through with bedding that also served as a piggy bank.

“My grandmother would go under the mattress and pull out the money that I needed to be involved,” Price said.

Vann, who said her mom was mostly trusting and hands-off with her only daughter, laughs when she recalls how Mary Jones always seemed to be more concerned about the boys.

“In my mind, I always thought they were a little harder to raise. They said they weren’t,” she said smiling.

They were latchkey kids. Mom worked at Blue Star Foods, and when she called home to check on her crew, Vann said you’d better have those chores done. She said she was 10 when she decided she wanted to be a doctor, “the kind who went to school for a long time.”

Price chose to attend Omaha Central even though they lived just a stone’s throw from Omaha North. She felt like that was the best place for her.

“So I’d have on my Omaha Central jacket, standing in front of Omaha North to catch the bus.”

Her college career started at Peru State, because a good friend was going there, but Vann quickly realized that Peru, being more isolated, was going to provide some challenges, mainly the financial kind.

“I needed to be in a community where I could have a job and ride my bike to work,” she said.

So off she went to Lincoln and UNL, with a job at Church’s Chicken not far away on 27th Street. She received her Bachelor of Science in elementary education in 1989, and a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction in 1996. Her grandmother was there that day.

“I get almost teary-eyed when I think about it, because when I got my Master’s,” Price said, “she brought this card, and she put some money in it. The card was just so meaningful to me. It said something to the effect of always remember that the home team is rooting for you.

“I still remember that.”

And she remembers thinking about career possibilities early on during her college days.

“I decided I wanted to be a teacher, a probation officer or open up an orphanage. Those were always the three things I wanted to do, and in some ways, I have done all three in some respect.”

Yes, she has. As a teacher and principal and now a key supervisor in the district office.

When Price received her Doctorate in Education (Educational Administration) from UNL, her dissertation was titled, “The Quest for Success: A Phenomenological Study Aimed at Understanding the Experiences of Successful African American Females in High School.”

She started with LPS as a fourth-grade teacher at Humann Elementary in 1990 and has done nothing but inspire with her growth and leadership since. She is currently wearing two big hats for LPS. Price is the supervisor of secondary personnel services – “I hire teachers and I support principals” – and also the district’s director of equity, diversity and inclusion.

That position came about after conversations around the time of George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

“We had a meeting with a group of administrators of color who were hurt and wounded.”

Dr. Steve Joel, who retired as LPS superintendent earlier this year, asked Price if she would fill that key role. She knew it would be challenging to balance that with her other duties, but she said yes. It was too important to say no.

“I am of a personal belief that we are all on a journey to becoming more culturally proficient, or we should be,” she said. “And in order for us to be more aware of our own selves and other people, the journey has to start inside.”

Pete Ferguson, a longtime friend and co-worker, is the coordinator of culture, inclusion and scholar development for LPS. In his Inspire Award nomination of Price, Ferguson wrote:

A living testament to representation matters, her mere presence, one may say, is significant in itself. However, her inner purpose is that she goes above and beyond to mentor, make others like her aware, and support access via her expertise, wisdom, passion and generous support. I have benefited in my current role as she models with grace, support, empathy and compassion.

She is a role model for many, including Lincoln High graduate Brittney Hodges-Bolkovac, who was teaching at Dawes Middle School when another opportunity presented itself last summer. Price was there to help.

“Her mentorship has really been a driving force in my career,” said Hodges-Bolkovac, who also has her Masters. “For me, her being a woman of color, she was easy to lean on. She’s had some of the same difficulties I’ve had, and she has been able to navigate them.

“She understood that something bigger was out there for me.”

And now Hodges-Bolkovac is the dean of students and district projects coordinator for Westside Community Schools. She has been in that role since July.

“(Price) was a big encourager,” she said, “with me finding my own leadership path.”

And Nancy Becker was a big part of that path for Price, who was teaching at Campbell Elementary School when she got to know Becker, the first principal at North Star High School, which opened in 2002.

“I was being housed at Campbell,” Becker said. “It wasn’t long before I bonded with Vann and discovered she was really helping me out and providing suggestions for some of my questions. Vann did not participate as an elementary teacher who had been asked to help join a high school staff, but more like a team member wanting to work on a common mission. And boy, did she ever.”

Becker’s confidence made a big difference in her journey. Price joined the North Star staff as associate principal in 2002 and was promoted to principal in 2011 – the first black principal in Lincoln Public Schools.

Before leaving North Star for the LPS Human Resources Department in 2018, Price made quite a mark with the Navigators, including starting the school’s first monthly food market for students and staff in need of assistance.

It was created in a 2012 partnership with the Food Bank of Lincoln.

“It seemed like with my generation, we were ashamed to go and get in a line and grab food. I was, and I so I wasn’t sure it would be well-received,” said Price, who is a Food Bank board member. “When we opened up the pantry at North Star, it took off.”

Another story of Price’s inspirational mentoring work comes from Lincoln East senior Kaylee Denker, a young woman of color who is already making her mark as a leader on DEI issues at her school.

Kaylee and Vann have become friends and talk monthly.

“She carries so much positivity around her wherever she goes – never fails to make the people around her smile and laugh,” Denker said. “She knows her purpose, which makes her act intentionally in each setting that she's in. You can tell that she puts in a lot of work for LPS to make it a respectful and safe environment.

“I got to talk to Dr. Price after an inappropriate (racist) video from East scholars was posted. I took the notes for the group about what we were talking about in regard to how that made us feel and action steps we can take as a building to make us more connected.

“A couple of months later when I met with Dr. Price again, she said, ‘There's my notetaker’ with a huge smile on her face. I have never met somebody that remembered something so little about me that happened in a very short time. It just shows how thoughtful she is with the people around her.”

Price, in her newer role, said it is so important that students such as Denker have every opportunity to succeed.

“We can do all these surface things, but if we don’t examine this,” she said, pointing to her heart, “and see what’s really going on, that we all grew up with … I think if we don’t really address those things and realize they are there, then we can’t get better at interacting and realizing that we are interdependent.

“We all have a wonderful story that we need to hear, that we need to tell and value and appreciate.”

Like the story of the girl from North Omaha who wanted to devote her life to learning and teaching and became a doctor of inspiration.

Becker is loving it from afar.

“Her eagerness and leadership, from before we even functioned as a team, was amazing to watch,” Becker said from their time at North Star. “The exciting part is, I’m still watching her grow, leading by example and raising the LPS district to new heights.”