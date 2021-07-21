Jim Partington: Deeply rooted in Nebraska soil

And, in the process of getting his flight training at Pensacola, Florida, he met his wife Barbara while on leave in New Orleans. After dating a year, they were married and the Navy sent them to California, where he commanded the first Navy F-18 training squadron. In case you’re not aware of it, the F-18 jet is the plane that the Navy’s Top Gun flies.

There isn’t adequate space in this publication to detail Partington’s 32 years in the Navy, his time in the Pentagon coordinating the Navy’s F-18 operations, his work at the Naval facility on the Great Lakes . . . let alone the birth of his three daughters in California. Just know that as he served our country, he did so with distinction. Ted Carter, retired Navy admiral and president of the University of Nebraska, attests to Admiral Partington’s incredible reputation.

Yet after all those years in posts across the United States, Partington’s roots in Nebraska always tugged an invitation to return when he could. And following his distinguished career in the Navy, in 1992, Jim and Barbara Partington left the Great Lakes and settled back on the Great Prairie of Nebraska.