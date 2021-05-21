Jake Hoppe helps meet Lincoln's (and Nebraska's) affordable housing needs

“I’m working with Hoppe Development alongside dad (Fred) and Uncle John,” he said. “We’re working to help Lincoln and other communities across Nebraska provide affordable housing. We have a project under construction in the Telegraph District, and we just received City Council approval for another housing project near 36th and Vine.”

Jake added, “Getting involved in the city is part of the DNA of my family. My mom (Barbara Hoppe) helped start the Bright Lights program in 1987.”

Today that Bright Lights program offers elementary and middle school students summer learning opportunities. Dad Fred has been involved in affordable housing for a number of years, not just in Lincoln but across the state.

“One thing I learned from both of them, and my involvement in Youth Leadership Lincoln, is that if you show up and you say you’re interested, you’re encouraged to get involved.”

When asked about Youth Leadership Lincoln, Jake shared that he was in the third group of high school sophomores that participated nearly 20 years ago. “That was a real growing and learning experience for me,” he noted. “We grew to understand how the community works, and through that understanding, we could identify how we could plug in and make a difference.”