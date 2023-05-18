Combining embroidery with oil painting, turning self-portraits into silhouettes that float over layered-in landscapes and fit inside squares, and altering perspective, Maddie Hinrichs has created a captivating series of works that explore psychology, interiors mental and physical, and the nature of painting itself.

Those nine pieces can be found in “I See Myself in You,” her exhibition at Lux Center for the Arts, where she’s currently artist in residence.

A 2019 University of Nebraska-Lincoln BFA graduate who received her MFA from the University at Albany last year, Hinrichs brings a fresh combination of trompe l’oiel, landscape, surrealism and paint handling to pieces like – to choose a particularly effective example – “My Heart Aches for You,” where her figure hovers over mountains above an ochre sky.

Similarly, the lighthouse in “Lighthouse” is layered below the reflective figure, which is inside a frame, surrounded by a curtained room, creating a piece that looks at the containment of the physical world contrasting with the borderless interior that can take the mind to distant places or, more insightful, symbolic reaches.

Those manipulations continue through the eight reflective pieces, with “The Distance Between Us” particularly intriguing as it adds three small figures – two in a confrontation, one of them holding a gun – floating near the reflected figure, which is covered with faces.

It’s hard to know exactly what “The Distance Between Us” means, but it is one of the most challenging of the exhibition’s psychological explorations.

That ambiguity is contrasted by a trio of pieces, where the imagery and titles combine to reveal their intent.

“A Tenuous Hold” finds the blue reflected figure is tinged with purple embroidery, setting the titular mood of the title through palette and positioning, “Soft & Drawn” with its figure tucked into a foreground corner in front of a curtained interior, and “Blurred Into Invisibility” where the figure’s head is fading into the sky with thick lines of paint flying off her shoulders above a dark, fiery ground.

The latter is one of the best examples of Hinrichs’ paint handling and its combination with embroidery as the thickly impastoed lines connect with a small thread passage.

“I See Myself in You,” the piece that gives the show its title, provides one of the most vivid combinations of embroidery and paint with tightly sewn lines of silver threads shimmering out of the figure’s arms.

All the reflective pieces work in a dreamlike surrealism. But “Obsolete” reaches toward other early 20th century art movements as its angular, planar figure is semi-cubist against pure abstraction.

“TIXE,” the only piece that doesn’t contain reflection or a figure, is an exercise in perspective, looking into a bedroom in the center of the image with stairs running away from the center in both directions in a manner that’s not quite Escher-like, but certainly skewed from ordinary perception. And with the stairs created in thread, it’s also the exhibition’s most extensive showcase of Hinrichs’ embroidery skills.

In the end, the works of “I See Myself in You” add up to an impressive debut from Hinrichs, immediately establishing her as one of Lincoln’s top young artists, whose fresh techniques and blending of styles creates distinctive, resonant, meaningful works.

“I See Myself in You” is on view at Lux Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St., through July 1.