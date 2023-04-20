Having a rivaled human network, Randy Hawthorne makes it his mission to meet people where they are and connect them to their next big thing.

Hawthorne has decades of experience in the nonprofit industry, having served on 12 boards. He was the executive director of Launch Leadership after founding Nonprofit Hub, an educational resource for nonprofits worldwide. He also established The Foundry, a collaboration center for nonprofits and community coffee shop in downtown Lincoln.

He currently serves as a product manager at Nelnet, building software for the nonprofit sector. As a lifelong marketer, Hawthorne speaks about and teaches classes on branding and strategy, and helps entrepreneurs navigate taking their ideas to reality.

Hawthorne graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Journalism degree in broadcasting. He currently serves as an adjunct professor in the experience lab for the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, where his students are creating content to attract young people to Nebraska.

He regularly volunteers for several organizations including Lincoln Community Playhouse, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Rotary Club #14 and TEDx Lincoln.

Hawthorne has participated in Leadership Nebraska and Leadership Lincoln, where he regularly volunteers for Youth Leadership Lincoln.

He’s been recognized as Lincoln’s first luminary for embodying the values of the community. Downtown Lincoln gave him an Impact Award, and Leadership Lincoln named him Servant Leader of the Year.

He enjoys mentoring students and entrepreneurs, occasionally makes his way to a theater stage, geeks out on local history and goes on dining adventures.

What’s the most rewarding part about what you do, at work and in the community?

I get the most energy from making connections with people and helping to make connections that are mutually beneficial. Fortunately, I’m afforded several outlets to do this. From my work with students at Launch, Leadership Lincoln and UNL to my nonprofit and entrepreneur network, I’m able to work with a variety of backgrounds.

What is the biggest challenge about what you do?

Keeping all the names straight. Seriously.

What is your favorite part of Lincoln and why?

I’ve lived downtown since 1998. I love the energy and having access to all that I need within walking distance. Peter Kageyama visited Lincoln years ago for Leadership Lincoln. He wrote a book, “For the Love of Cities.” This introduced me to the notion of placemaking and loving your city. This made me really appreciate the little things. From the rose petals in front of Abloom to the planned surprises and delights in Union Plaza, Lincolnites have been more deliberate about this. I look forward to some of the planned projects like the music and creative districts and the streetscapes on O Street.

What makes the nonprofit community in Nebraska so special?

I have worked with nonprofits all over the country. One thing that has impressed me about Lincoln is how our nonprofits collaborate with each other, especially trying to alleviate replication of services.

Name one thing that people don’t know about you.

I have been a golf course design consultant – miniature golf, that is. My college summer job was managing a miniature golf course in Hastings. When a family in Lincoln was planning to open Adventure Golf, they reached out to me for guidance. They didn’t take some of my advice, which resulted in them having to replace features a few years later.

How do you take your coffee?

Having been at the helm of crafting my own coffee roast, I know all about cuppings. I also was told that the best way to test a coffee shop’s coffee is to order Americano if espresso is too much. So, Americano. Hot or iced.