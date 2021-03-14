Coffee with … Michaela Akridge

Michaela Akridge is the founder and current director of the local nonprofit Food Fort.

Michaela attended the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and Doane University, graduating with a degree in Human Relations with a concentration in poverty. Prior to founding Food Fort, she experienced working with youth as a youth leader and mentor, a para-educator in the resource program within Lincoln Public Schools, and also serving an internship at People’s City Mission within the Children’s Program.

Within these experiences with the youth of her community, she developed a passion and drive to make a lasting impact in the lives of under-resourced youth. She also enjoys spending time with her husband and six children, camping and enjoying the outdoors.

What’s the most rewarding part about what you do in the community?

It’s the relationships that we have developed with so many youth within Lincoln – the lives we get to be a part of and the highs and lows we get to experience alongside them.

What is the biggest challenge about what you do?