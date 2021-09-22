Coffee with… Anthony Goins

Service to our citizens. It is extremely rewarding when you know that your work will have a positive impact on families in our city and state. Travel is an important part of what I do. There are so many amazing leaders in communities all across the state.

What is the biggest challenge about what you do?

Managing my patience. I always want to see results faster; however, it is important to have a measured pace. The pace at the government level is much different than in private business.

What is your favorite part of Lincoln and why?

The people and my relationships. It has been a joy to spend time with friends and to learn from business leaders in this community

What makes the business community in Nebraska so special?

The willingness to share and be accessible when needed. Everyone has the cell phone numbers of really influential leaders, so if decisions need to be made we execute faster than other communities. I have a lot of meetings during the course of the week (upward of 70). I try to keep them focused, and to 30 minutes. We go into the meeting with a clear idea of what is needing to be accomplished.

Is there something that people don’t know about you?