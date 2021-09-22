Coffee with… Anthony Goins

Anthony ("Tony") Goins was appointed director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development by Gov. Pete Ricketts in August 2019. With his extensive experience building and managing successful teams and organizations at the highest levels of industry, Goins is spearheading the department’s pursuit of new and expanded economic opportunities on behalf of all Nebraskans.
Goins has a background in operations, where he specialized in global financial services and achieved a reputation as a strategic, results-driven executive. He is a small business owner, being co-founder of Capital Cigar Lounge in southwest Lincoln. He is deeply involved in the community and serves on numerous boards. He is also a faculty member of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He majored in business management at North Carolina A&T State University and served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps.
He is married to Kimberly, and they have three daughters: Toni (married to son-in-law Anthony Brockman, both in financial services), Briana, Jayla and a son, Anthony II (assistant basketball coach at Boston College, married to daughter-in-law Dr. Stephanie Goins). He has five grandkids: Jaylin, Jada, Jiya, Journey and Reese.
What’s the most rewarding part about what you do, at work and in the community?
Service to our citizens. It is extremely rewarding when you know that your work will have a positive impact on families in our city and state. Travel is an important part of what I do. There are so many amazing leaders in communities all across the state.
What is the biggest challenge about what you do?
Managing my patience. I always want to see results faster; however, it is important to have a measured pace. The pace at the government level is much different than in private business.
What is your favorite part of Lincoln and why?
The people and my relationships. It has been a joy to spend time with friends and to learn from business leaders in this community
What makes the business community in Nebraska so special?
The willingness to share and be accessible when needed. Everyone has the cell phone numbers of really influential leaders, so if decisions need to be made we execute faster than other communities. I have a lot of meetings during the course of the week (upward of 70). I try to keep them focused, and to 30 minutes. We go into the meeting with a clear idea of what is needing to be accomplished.
Is there something that people don’t know about you?
I am an off-the-chart introvert. I function as an extrovert because I interact with a lot of people during the course of the day. I find time at the end of the day to come down from it.