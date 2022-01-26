Boomerang series: Monte Olson brings his marketing experience home

From Chicago, Olson went west to Los Angeles and then up to San Francisco. Again, working with some of the nation’s top advertising and marketing agencies, he handled companies that were household names. But three things led to his return to Lincoln:

First was a chance encounter with Scott Baird (you might know this guy as First Gentleman of Lincoln), a fellow Nebraska native. They ran into each other in one of those “Husker bars” around the country where Nebraska natives and football devotees gather to watch games.

Second, on a trip home to visit family, Monte met a charming young woman who eventually captured his heart.

And third, hearing one of his clients in a panic as the twin towers of the World Trade Center were hit by airplanes made him realize that he wanted to focus on what really matters … family.

So, that’s what brought Monte back to Lincoln in 2002. Building on his experience in advertising and marketing, he helped found the branding agency Agent, which works with the likes of Disney, Cargill, Glacial Till Winery and Le Quartier. But after starting and growing this incredibly creative agency based in Lincoln, Monte is once again taking a leap into a future that hasn’t yet been defined.