Boomerang series: Monte Olson brings his marketing experience home

It can be heady when you run with the big dogs. And Monte Olson did just that before he boomeranged back to Lincoln.
He spent time working with top advertising agencies in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. He managed accounts of big names like the Chicago Board of Trade, Miller Brewing, Caterpillar International, AOL, Microsoft and Bank of America. Those are just some of the companies that he helped advertise and market goods and services.
But after his run with the big dogs, Olson returned to Nebraska some 20 years ago, and he started his own agency. Stay tuned, and you’ll learn why he returned. But first, let me tell you about this native of Lincoln who attended Zeman, Pound and Lincoln Southeast schools. And, he’s a graduate of the University of Nebraska’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
Olson is married to Jackie Ostrowicki, assistant vice president for external relations for the University of Nebraska System, and father to Eva. His meteoric rise in the advertising world started on one of those getaway weekends to Chicago.
“I loved the city and decided I wanted to live and work there. So, I cold called the top 10 agencies and lined up five interviews,” noted Olson. That initiative resulted in a job. Living in a much bigger city was pretty heady, and one perk was having Lester Holt, at the time a newscaster on WGN, as a next-door neighbor.
From Chicago, Olson went west to Los Angeles and then up to San Francisco. Again, working with some of the nation’s top advertising and marketing agencies, he handled companies that were household names. But three things led to his return to Lincoln:
First was a chance encounter with Scott Baird (you might know this guy as First Gentleman of Lincoln), a fellow Nebraska native. They ran into each other in one of those “Husker bars” around the country where Nebraska natives and football devotees gather to watch games.
Second, on a trip home to visit family, Monte met a charming young woman who eventually captured his heart.
And third, hearing one of his clients in a panic as the twin towers of the World Trade Center were hit by airplanes made him realize that he wanted to focus on what really matters … family.
So, that’s what brought Monte back to Lincoln in 2002. Building on his experience in advertising and marketing, he helped found the branding agency Agent, which works with the likes of Disney, Cargill, Glacial Till Winery and Le Quartier. But after starting and growing this incredibly creative agency based in Lincoln, Monte is once again taking a leap into a future that hasn’t yet been defined.
“I’m retired,” said the 52-year-old. “Well, not really retired but thinking about the next challenge, finishing an MBA and teaching at the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications.”
It’s always interesting to hear what people who have moved away have to say about their return to Nebraska.
“One of the biggest surprises,” noted Olson, “was the business community here. I love the energy now. Lincoln was a little sleepy when I returned in 2002, but I had a belief that world-class work can be produced anywhere. Today, the city’s humming and the future looks bright.”
And as for that chance encounter with Scott Baird in a Nebraska football bar in San Francisco, “When you’re a little homesick, find that place where you live that is showing a Nebraska game, and I’m sure you’ll connect with someone from back home.”
And maybe, just maybe, you’ll become a boomerang person like Monte Olson, and find out that the Good Life of Lincoln and Nebraska is calling. If you answer that call, you’ll be reminded that “Lincoln is a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family.”