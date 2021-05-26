Boomerang series: Diane Temme Stinton

So, back to Diane. There she was in England, doing what she loved, performing and teaching violin, piano and French horn. Now and then, she’d buzz over to Europe to perform. She was also pulling a part-time gig as a barista in a coffee shop in Birmingham, U.K. That’s where she met Stuart Stinton, the fellow who came in every day, wearing a headset, and ordered the same thing. Something about him fascinated Diane. There’s a whole lot more to that story, so when you encounter Diane at The Mill buying coffee or elsewhere around town, ask her.

Eventually Diane and Stuart married, and when that fateful call came from mom, he said he’d follow Diane anywhere. That was in 2016, and since they’ve returned, they’ve been blessed with a daughter and some exciting challenges in life.

“We packed up, moved to Lincoln and I showed up at the plant,” Diane said. “They didn’t know I was coming. I had no job description. I just showed up.”

Since returning, Diane has helped grow the wellness program at TMCO and provided input to the overall operation. Meanwhile, she runs around the buildings waving and talking with everyone. She’s plugged into a number of organizations in Lincoln including Rotary 14, the Chamber of Commerce and Prosper Lincoln. And to foster her love of music, she’s helped establish the Crossroads Music Festival.