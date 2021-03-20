Boomerang series: Chuck Schroeder, answering opportunity's call

The guy has made Lincoln his home three times, and finally, the third time was a charm. He’s settled in.

As you get to know Chuck Schroeder, I call him “Cowboy,” you’ll discover he’s learned to answer when opportunity calls. Cowboy first came to Lincoln from a ranch near Palisade, Nebraska. He answered the call to study animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, discovered his bride (they’d known each other since high school but started dating in college) and headed back to the ranch.

Then, about 10 years later came a call from then Gov. Bob Kerrey, inviting him to return to Lincoln as assistant director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. From there, he hopped back over to UNL, serving as executive vice president of the University of Nebraska Foundation. But eventually another call came, and he and his family headed to Colorado, where he helped found the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

“I helped put the Association together, and spent about seven years really growing the organization,” noted Schroeder. “But I never intended that to be my career.”