Boomerang People Series Profile: Jason Ball

He majored in Organic Chemistry at Nebraska Wesleyan University, but the chemistry he’s handling now has more to do with bringing people together to deal with a host of challenges and opportunities.

While his early career involved jobs at Li-Cor, Bio Nebraska and Rieke Metals, dealing with the chemistry he studied in college, Nebraska native Jason Ball spent nearly a decade outside the state in the graduate school of applied experiential learning with Chambers of Commerce in Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

And, in 2022, he has boomeranged back to the city he says he calls home to be president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

Ball grew up in Sidney, Nebraska, the son of an attorney dad and first grade teacher mom. After receiving his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Wesleyan, he held three jobs dealing with chemistry. Then, as he sought his Master’s in Business Administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he discovered a talent for developing and growing startups and supporting business.

After a period working with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, a public-private collaboration working to ensure Lincoln’s continued success as a place of business startups, business expansion and business recruitment, Ball headed to Hutchison, Kansas, where he worked with the Chamber of Commerce.

After several years there, he moved north again, this time to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he headed the Chamber. And then, it was off to Round Rock, Texas, just on the northern edge of Austin and home of Dell Computer Company.

“I learned a lot from these experiences outside of Lincoln, and I’m thrilled to return home where I can apply some of what I’ve learned,” said Ball.

His wife, Sandy Ball, is a boomeranger too and is thrilled to return home as well. She hails from Omaha and has a degree in Architecture from UNL. The Balls have two children: Bennett, 9, and Sadie, 6.

When asked why he and Sandy wanted to return to Lincoln, the very first word out of Jason’s mouth was “family.” The two of them are happy to be back home near family. Then he added, “The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is an incredible organization, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to return to provide leadership for the Chamber. One of the real benefits we have in Lincoln that makes us the envy of so many other Chambers is that our economic development, convention and tourism, and Chamber operation are all under one umbrella. Our leadership is unified, we work together well, and we see loads of great opportunities ahead. Our Chamber leadership is headed in the same direction. We’re marching together for a brighter future for Lincoln.”

Ball went on to note how Lincoln is a community with a history of cooperatively doing big things. The 2015 group, which resulted in the Pinnacle Bank Arena and significant Haymarket development, are recent examples.

“One thing about Lincoln,” noted Ball, “is how the business community provides a lot of leadership, and the Chamber is part of the leadership team.”

What did he miss about Lincoln while living away?

“I think Lincoln underestimates itself when it comes to restaurants and the food they serve,” Ball quickly responded, listing a number of local restaurants. “And, I was surprised at some of the growth that had happened while Sandy and I were away. The Haymarket, Telegraph District, south beltway are all fantastic developments.”

Even while he’s still reacclimating to the city and what’s happening here, Ball has a number of things he wants to work on. First on his list is the effort to handle our future storm water and consumable water needs.

“We need a second source of water for the future,” he said.

Next on the list was development along the south beltway. “There’s a lot of opportunity for business and housing with the new beltway nearing completion.”

The list also includes a long-term plan for the Lincoln airport.

“The air transportation industry has changed, and we need to work as a team to forge a strong future for our airport,” Ball said.

He added that an innovation/convention center is necessary for Lincoln to be competitive in the future.

Ball possesses an obvious passion for the startup community. His early years were spent with three startups that began and grew in Lincoln. The time he spent with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development was when NU Tech Ventures was established to pioneer partnerships for innovation. He sees very positive connections with the banking world, our higher education institutions and the Chamber.

Responding to a suggestion that he is like a chemical catalyst, Ball quickly noted, “I’m more like the mortar between the bricks, helping hold things together as we build a great future for Lincoln.”

“I have so much respect for Wendy Bird and how she’s helped Lincoln grow,” he said about his predecessor. “It is humbling and an honor to get to come back to Lincoln. I’ve already connected with a lot of people in our community, I am excited to be part of the tradition Lincoln has, and I’m looking forward to working with the Chamber board to plan the next phases.”

Jason Ball may be an organic chemist by training, but his experience clearly shows he is good at the chemistry of working with people to accomplish good things.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0