Boomerang: Kirstin (Swanson) Wilder

Author’s note: In the years I’ve lived in Nebraska, I’ve met a number of people who were born and raised here, moved away for one opportunity or another, then returned home because Nebraska is such a comfortable place to live. These people have been in positions of authority in Washington D.C., led businesses in far-flung places around the country, represented our country in cities and towns scattered across the globe, and been involved in organizations doing wonderful things for people in some of the most challenging places. Then, they returned home to Nebraska. I call them “boomerang” people, and they have interesting stories to share. I plan to tell some of those stories in these pages, in podcasts and online in hopes that it will encourage more expatriate or transplant Nebraskans to boomerang back, and others who have stayed to more deeply appreciate the quality of life we have here.
It’s not that unusual … to grow up in Nebraska and leave to chase your dream, that is.
Kirsten (Swanson) Wilder grew up in Lincoln, graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School, received a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications, jumped in her car and headed to Florida to work in the newspaper industry.
Then, there was a guy she met who lived on the West Coast. A move to California resulted in a job with “Variety,” a 100-year-old publication reporting on theater, motion pictures and the entertainment industry.
What followed was what some would call a dream job – rubbing elbows with the rich and famous in Hollywood, hopping on airplanes to exotic places around the world, attending the glamorous events in all those wonderful places. Even her wedding, in 2003, was a media event in a vineyard on a reality TV makeover show. She and David met in church in Hollywood. She even joined the gospel choir just to be near him.
A couple of years after they were married, along came baby Eden, and less than two years after that, Sophie. Life was good. A great job in California, traveling across the country and around the world chasing celebrities, married with two children. But she couldn’t get over being exhausted just driving to and from work in the LA traffic, missing sharing the girls’ growing-up years with family, even missing the four seasons.
So Kirstin and David talked about moving back to the Midwest. He’s from Michigan. The chance to apply her journalism skills as senior director of publications for the University of Nebraska Alumni Association and editor of the Nebraska Alumni Magazine motivated them to pack up, leave California and settle in back here in Nebraska.
That was in 2016. It was a decision that made a significant impact on their lives.
“Right after I was back in Lincoln, I was staying with my mom until we could get a house and settle in,” Kirstin said. “I got home from my first day at work, and it only took about 10 minutes for the drive. I put on my pajamas and prepared to relax for the evening. Mom asked, ‘What are you doing? We have the entire evening in front of us.’”
Wilder wasn’t used to the fact that you could be anyplace in Lincoln in 10 or 15 minutes, which meant you could go out for dinner, do a little shopping, stop in to visit someone and still be home well before bedtime.
“In LA, you had to strategize such things as simple as going shopping or going out to eat,” Kirstin said. “Here in Lincoln, life is more relaxed. Once I moved back to Lincoln, I was able to make myself healthier. I’ve lost 60 pounds, and my family and I have participated in the Cornhusker State Games.”
When asked what surprised her about life back in Nebraska, Kirstin noted how impressed she was with Lincoln’s purposeful growth, new things like the Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Antelope Valley Parkway, two new high schools … oh, and how easy it was to get around town.
Then she added, “My daughters are able to now take dance classes at my sister’s dance studio, CK Dance Academy. Watching my sister teach her nieces makes my heart happy. Her studio is a small family business, our mom is the office lady, and it is a joy to be involved with that venture in a meaningful way.
“Absolutely, my family is a key reason we moved back to Nebraska,” Kirstin continued. “David and I talked about the Midwest for raising our daughters. We both loved our upbringing in the Midwest.”
And now that she’s back, Wilder is applying her talents as a journalist with the quarterly “Alumni Magazine.” She’s home each evening to be with her daughters, and she’s actively working to help make Lincoln an even better place than it was when she returned.
Kirstin Wilder’s story is truly a story of a successful boomerang life, flung out to some distant place only to return home. I’m sure you’d like to get to know her better. You can do so by listening to an interview with her in the Leadership Lincoln podcast series at https://www.leadershiplincoln.org/podcasts/kirstin-wilder.html.
She’s one of many Nebraskans who have returned for the good life.