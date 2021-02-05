Boomerang: Kirstin (Swanson) Wilder had a dream job, but Lincoln more of a dream life

Author’s note: In the years I’ve lived in Nebraska, I’ve met a number of people who were born and raised here, moved away for one opportunity or another, then returned home because Nebraska is such a comfortable place to live. These people have been in positions of authority in Washington D.C., led businesses in far-flung places around the country, represented our country in cities and towns scattered across the globe, and been involved in organizations doing wonderful things for people in some of the most challenging places. Then, they returned home to Nebraska. I call them “boomerang” people, and they have interesting stories to share. I plan to tell some of those stories in these pages, in podcasts and online in hopes that it will encourage more expatriate or transplant Nebraskans to boomerang back, and others who have stayed to more deeply appreciate the quality of life we have here.