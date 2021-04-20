Big thanks to a great boss and better friend

So you want a tall order? Try writing about Scott Young.
This column won’t cut it, but I’ll give it a shot. For starters, I know the height puns are too easy. He hears those remarks all the time. He tolerates them with a smile. He will take those jokes over a three-hour flight any day. Hates to fly. Can’t blame him at 6-10.
One thing I know is that, even if he were 4-10, a bunch of us would still look up to him.
Terrific as a radio star. Terrific as a food banker. One of the greats. One of 13 people on the current Feeding America national board of directors. That is no small feat. We are all proud of that at the Food Bank of Lincoln. Not bad for a guy who admits he barely had a clue when he became executive director of the place in 2001.
He’s also one terrific boss. I know. I have been fortunate enough to work for him for the last 10 years, none tougher or more rewarding than the last one.
Some numbers under his steady leadership during the pandemic:
- Pounds of food distributed since the pandemic started: More than 15 million.
- Meals connected, including SNAP/food-stamp help, since the pandemic started: More than 14 million.
- Times he has gotten emotional since the pandemic started: More than a few.
- Showing up and tearing up. Standard procedure for Scott Young, aka the Big Ticket.
We talk about “showing up” a lot at the Food Bank. That is why one of my favorite memories of Scott is from the 2013 Make A Difference Fair at Scott Middle School. He stopped by to thank my son, Jack, and the team of sixth-grade Food Bank fundraisers at the same school that rightfully placed him on the Martin Luther King Jr. Wall of Honor that same year.
He is a Hall of Fame Show-Er-Upper. He doesn’t say “yes” to every request, but he tries to make it work 99 percent of the time. I have no idea how many check presentation photos he has participated in over two decades. Can’t imagine. He is grateful for all of it.
I do remember one that got him more choked up than most. It was when the Downtown Optimists surprised us with a $100,000 gift. Scott showed me the dollar amount and then the tears.
Scott didn’t go hungry as a child. He’s had it pretty good, he will tell you. The emotions are not from personal experience with hunger. But they come from a powerful place.
“Overwhelming gratitude,” he says. The “Grateful” stickers he hands out to co-workers and friends are part of it. I am also one of the lucky ones. That good fortune continues under the new boss, the one and only Michaella Kumke. Another superstar at the helm, starting May 1.
Oh how I will miss Scott’s to-the-point finish to many a meeting.
“I’ve about had it with this deal.”
What an epitaph that would be. I might have to steal it, just like I steal lines from a favorite book of food bankers, “Take This Bread,” by Sara Miles. About feeding as a kind of miracle and about what we deserve as humans. It’s all very handy when we get questions about whether everyone in our food lines needs or deserves the free groceries.
“None of us deserve what we have.”
When I asked John Chapo, president and CEO of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, to write something about his buddy Scott, this is what he said:
“I have known Scott for 35 years, and he was one of the first people to welcome me to Lincoln. Since that time, my friendship and admiration of Scott have only continued to grow. Throughout my career, Scott has been there to provide wisdom, insight and guidance. Scott's positive outlook on life, his ability to look at things from different perspectives and his heart of gratitude make him a truly remarkable man. My hat is off to the person I look up to, the person I see as a big brother and the kind of person we should all aspire to be.”
Forgive me, Ticket, but it is a tall order, summarizing you, and this deal working for you … a lot better than I deserve.
Grateful.
John Mabry is the development director for the Food Bank of Lincoln. He can be reached at jmabry@lincolnfoodbank.org.