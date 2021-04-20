Big thanks to a great boss and better friend

- Showing up and tearing up. Standard procedure for Scott Young, aka the Big Ticket.

We talk about “showing up” a lot at the Food Bank. That is why one of my favorite memories of Scott is from the 2013 Make A Difference Fair at Scott Middle School. He stopped by to thank my son, Jack, and the team of sixth-grade Food Bank fundraisers at the same school that rightfully placed him on the Martin Luther King Jr. Wall of Honor that same year.

He is a Hall of Fame Show-Er-Upper. He doesn’t say “yes” to every request, but he tries to make it work 99 percent of the time. I have no idea how many check presentation photos he has participated in over two decades. Can’t imagine. He is grateful for all of it.

I do remember one that got him more choked up than most. It was when the Downtown Optimists surprised us with a $100,000 gift. Scott showed me the dollar amount and then the tears.

Scott didn’t go hungry as a child. He’s had it pretty good, he will tell you. The emotions are not from personal experience with hunger. But they come from a powerful place.