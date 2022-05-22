A humble legacy: Parks and Rec Director Johnson retires after 22 years

Whenever individuals do something well, enjoy doing it and are proud of it, they use what is best within them. When Lynn Johnson leaves his role as director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation on June 1, there will be no doubt that he used the very best that is within him.

As one of the most visible municipal leaders in Lincoln for the last 22 years, Johnson is known, admired and trusted by so many. Time and time again, he developed opportunities for Parks and Recreation to thrive and grow, enhancing our community. He is a mentor and role model for his team and those lucky enough to pass through his orbit.

Johnson’s story is a human story. And to tell this story, we turned to those whose lives have been touched by him, inspired by him and changed by him.

Thank you, Lynn.

Donors reflect

“I remember meeting Lynn in 2003; his energy was contagious! Lynn’s tireless enthusiasm carried us to success, and we had fun! Lynn works so well with all people. He’s a levelheaded leader who listens and handles multiple situations with dignity and class.”

--JeNeane Dodson

“Lynn is a humble leader. There is nothing big or brash. He always impressed me with his listening skills, and yet you had the confidence that he was making a decision that was right for the community. Lynn always made people feel heard. I really appreciated working with him.”

--Mary Arth

Colleagues reflect

“In 2000, I took over as Planning and Construction manager. The Antelope Valley project was transitioning from conceptual planning into design development and construction. The size, scale and complexity of this project was like no other the department had been involved with, but Lynn helped break things down into pieces and kept a keen eye on the big picture. His can-do attitude never wavered.”

--J.J. Yost, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department

“The strongest memory I have of Lynn is when he asked me to coordinate the Sunken Gardens campaign soon after he became director. Chris Beutler was also working for the parks and between the two of them, it was difficult to say no! It was a pivotal moment in my life. The three of us worked together on parks projects over the next 20 years. Lynn saw something in me that I didn’t recognize in myself. I admire him for so many reasons, but mostly because he is an incredible human being. He is a tireless worker who truly loves what he does, which inspires me and everyone around him.”

--Susan Larson Rodenburg, SLR Communications

The Johnsons reflect

“There were many factors that brought us to Lincoln in 1997. Lynn appreciated the existing parks in Lincoln and recognized their historical importance and benefit to the community. He wanted to be involved in the large-scale projects necessary for Lincoln to grow. I wanted to move to Lincoln to raise our family in a neighborhood of old homes and tree-lined streets, with a park nearby to run and play and walk our dog, where we could go swimming at the pool in the summer or watch thunderstorms roll across the sky.”

--Susan Johnson, wife

“I am so deeply proud of the big work and leading vision Dad has been involved with for the Lincoln community. But it is actually a small sculpture in the Rose Garden that is the touchstone for me. ‘Frog Baby’ is a sculpture of a little boy gleefully grasping a big bullfrog in each hand with the expression of pure joy on his face. Dad loves this sculpture. Earlier this year, he excitedly showed his grandson, Olle, the frogs for the first time. To me, the little boy is Dad – it captures his childlike pursuit of play and excitement (with a pinch of orneriness!).”

--Jenika (Johnson) Florence, daughter

“Much of my childhood was impacted by Dad's hands-on approach and passion for parks. I can remember us re-landscaping the front of the old Parks and Recreation building and helping put down gravel at a new playground. I could have called myself the department intern, shadowing my dad to park sites in progress on the weekends and even spending a day at the office in fifth grade for “Bring Your Daughter to Work Day.” Parks were also part of our time together as a family. Summers were spent riding bikes on the many trails around Lincoln. Dad and I also set an annual goal to dip in every one of the city's public pools during the season.”

--Ellie (Johnson) Rubenfeld, daughter

Partners reflect

“The Buffalo Run at Pioneers Park is Lincoln Track Club’s oldest road race. We have held the event the same weekend for many years. In 2019, we found out that an event was scheduled for Pinewood Bowl the same day as our race. Lynn worked with the club on other options so that we could still hold the race and continue this wonderful tradition. His solution-oriented approach helped us immensely, and both events were successful.”

--Ann Ringlein, Lincoln Running Company and Lincoln Track Club

“One of the most enjoyable projects that I worked on with Lynn involved the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch. Lynn was always reading and bringing ideas for us to think about. But his passion and hard work spanned from the large to the very small. He has an aesthetic eye and would routinely stop in the department parking lot on the way to and from meetings to weed the planting beds!”

--Nicole Fleck-Tooze, Solidago Conservancy

Mayors reflect

“A highlight of my work with Lynn has been rehabilitating the Cascade Teachers Fountain at 27th and Capitol Parkway. By creating a community Challenge Grant and enlisting the support of the Lincoln Parks Foundation, we secured the support needed to repair the fountain and redesign the site to make it a more engaging place. Look for twinkling lights over the new patio, a sparkling clean (and working) fountain, and bricks carved with the names of your favorite teachers!”

--Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (2019-present)

“Lynn was one of two directors who were with me for the entire time I was mayor. The reason is because of his personal qualities. Lynn has a determination to bring out the best in people and respected everyone who came his way. Though his job was very public with potential criticism attached to decision making, he was very good at explaining the decisions of government to citizens. He actually exhausted himself listening to all people and trying to find compromises. He was such a good person to have on a government team. He understood when we needed to work together or when to step back if the community wasn’t for it.”

--Mayor Chris Beutler (2007-2019)

“Thanks to Lynn, we have trees planted everywhere – he did so much work all over Lincoln. Before I was on City Council, a friend was trying to get trees planted in her neighborhood. Lynn made it happen, and the trees softened up the whole landscape. There was another tree project led by a neighborhood group. They worked with Lynn to plant trees, which has made the street so much nicer. You can go on and on and on about all the good things Lynn has done.”

--Mayor Coleen Seng (2003-2007)

“Lynn is the sweetest guy anyone could ever meet. There is not a mean bone in his body. I learned from Lynn that good guys can finish first. He made me laugh many times because he was frequently running late to our meetings. I am usually late to meetings as well, but Lynn would be even later. When Lynn would show up, it seemed like he would be discombobulated, carrying maps or other materials and being in such a rush. I called him ‘Kramer’ for the character on ‘Seinfeld’ who would burst into rooms and make people laugh. Lynn did the same for me.”

--Mayor Don Wesely (1999-2003)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0