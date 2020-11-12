Plumbing career inspires sculptor Young

“Having been in the plumbing trade for 48 years, gravitating to this type of art was a natural fit for me,” says sculptor Rick Young.

A member of the cooperative Noyes Art Gallery for four years, Young’s display has been growing as he explores the limits of his medium. Working with metal (copper and brass) in his trade helps him develop ideas for art.

“I am very familiar with its characteristics; it can be molded, bent and shaped in almost limitless ways," he says. "I use older, previously installed material, and everything is done by hand.”

Young notes that metal sculptures can be displayed in exterior as well as interior settings. This flexibility allows him to experiment with all sizes, so he has work both inside and outside at Noyes.

He also finds inspiration for his pieces throughout the natural world.

“Anything that moves under its own power: wind, legs, roots as a few examples, are my muses,” he explains. “Some pieces are identified by colors, others by shapes, and because copper inherently oxidizes, often I will let nature decide on its hues.”