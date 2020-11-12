Plumbing career inspires sculptor Young

“Having been in the plumbing trade for 48 years, gravitating to this type of art was a natural fit for me,” says sculptor Rick Young.
A member of the cooperative Noyes Art Gallery for four years, Young’s display has been growing as he explores the limits of his medium. Working with metal (copper and brass) in his trade helps him develop ideas for art.
“I am very familiar with its characteristics; it can be molded, bent and shaped in almost limitless ways," he says. "I use older, previously installed material, and everything is done by hand.”
Young notes that metal sculptures can be displayed in exterior as well as interior settings. This flexibility allows him to experiment with all sizes, so he has work both inside and outside at Noyes.
He also finds inspiration for his pieces throughout the natural world.
“Anything that moves under its own power: wind, legs, roots as a few examples, are my muses,” he explains. “Some pieces are identified by colors, others by shapes, and because copper inherently oxidizes, often I will let nature decide on its hues.”
The interplay of materials, surfaces and colors often gives Young’s work a joy and playfulness. He occasionally emphasizes that quality as in his Raven sculpture (see photo). If you look closely among the branches, the word “Nevermore” snakes its way beneath the bird, paying homage to Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem.
“I believe in stressful times especially, observing or creating art in any form is an instantaneous relief we can all benefit from,” says Young.
To see more of Young’s work, visit the Noyes Gallery Tuesday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. First and third Friday openings take place from 6-9 p.m. according to current public health guidelines and on “Facebook Live Streaming,” hosted by Julia Noyes at 7 p.m.
You can also explore the Noyes website at www.noyesartgallery.com, and follow its Facebook and Instagram pages to see work.
