Pius X Foundation: Donors showing support in big ways

Our cover features Pius X Foundation staff members Courtney Johnson (left), advancement director, and Kathryn Bergen, special events and volunteer coordinator, inside the new addition at Pius X High School.
Besides the new addition, and despite a beleaguered economy constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March, the Pius X Foundation’s fundraising efforts brought in an impressive $1,991,734 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Donors have shown their support of Lincoln’s only Catholic high school in big ways.
Learn more about the Foundation in Dennis Buckley’s cover stories on pages 14-15. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.
Holiday events
The COVID-19 pandemic made Halloween even scarier in 2020. But the Lincoln Children’s Zoo found a way to coordinate its annual Boo at the Zoo fundraising event safely by working with the Lancaster County Health Department. To adhere to social distancing, fewer attendees were allowed this year – 6,940 trick-or-treaters in eight days, compared to 16,000 guests who attended in five days in 2019. All attendees wore masks – including adults – while trick-or-treating. Congrats to the zoo team for safely providing Lincoln kids with a bright spot in a difficult year. See more details with photos on pages 6-7.
Christmas holiday events are coming up. People’s City Mission will present a special edition of the Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival, “Walk Through the Trees,” Nov. 25, 27, 28 and 29 at Gateway Mall. The Mission’s largest fundraiser will include 16 designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches. The trees will be auctioned off online. For public safety, this 2020 edition will not feature the usual family festival and formal gala. The Mission hopes to bring those back next year. See details on page 11.
The 48th annual Holiday of Trees, sponsored by The Heritage League Women’s Club, will be a virtual event Dec. 9-30 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety concerns. The trees will be displayed online at TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org. Community Crops will benefit from the event’s proceeds. See details on page 10.
The 42nd annual Mayor’s Arts Awards also went virtual this year and was quite the extravaganza. See details and photos on pages 8-9.
In this issue you will also find feature stories about the Nonprofit Center for Legal Immigration Assistance (pages 16-17), dining at George’s Gourmet Grill (pages 18-19), a personal, historical account of a time when steam engines chugged around the Nebraska State Fair (pages 22-23), and much more.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.
