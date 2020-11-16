Pius X Foundation: Donors showing support in big ways

Our cover features Pius X Foundation staff members Courtney Johnson (left), advancement director, and Kathryn Bergen, special events and volunteer coordinator, inside the new addition at Pius X High School.

Besides the new addition, and despite a beleaguered economy constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March, the Pius X Foundation’s fundraising efforts brought in an impressive $1,991,734 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Donors have shown their support of Lincoln’s only Catholic high school in big ways.

Learn more about the Foundation in Dennis Buckley’s cover stories on pages 14-15. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.

The COVID-19 pandemic made Halloween even scarier in 2020. But the Lincoln Children’s Zoo found a way to coordinate its annual Boo at the Zoo fundraising event safely by working with the Lancaster County Health Department. To adhere to social distancing, fewer attendees were allowed this year – 6,940 trick-or-treaters in eight days, compared to 16,000 guests who attended in five days in 2019. All attendees wore masks – including adults – while trick-or-treating. Congrats to the zoo team for safely providing Lincoln kids with a bright spot in a difficult year. See more details with photos on pages 6-7.