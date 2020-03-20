Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

In response to CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, the following fundraising events have been rescheduled.
Feeding the Soul of the City postponed from March 26 to June 4
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s 15th annual “Feeding the Soul of the City” dinner and fundraising event, originally scheduled for March 26, has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 4 at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Social hour and silent auction will start at 5:30 p.m., and the gala dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Compassion in Action awards will be presented to an individual, John Turner, and group, the St. Francis and St. Claire Hunger Relief Team, who exemplify dedication to Matt Talbot’s mission. The event will include live and silent auctions. For more details and reservations, visit mtko.org.
You have free articles remaining.
Madonna’s Dish & Bloom postponed from March 31 to Aug. 28
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals has postponed the March 31 Dish & Bloom luncheon. The event, featuring Laura Dowling, former creative director for flowers and décor for the White House, will instead be on Friday, Aug. 28, at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Dowling managed White House floral design for thousands of official and private events. The benefit luncheon for Madonna will include a floral arrangement demonstration by Dowling, tablescapes and a pop-up shop by Lee Douglas Interiors, a spring luncheon with wine and powerful patient stories. Each guest will receive Dowling’s latest book, “Bouquets,” and have the opportunity to meet her at a book signing after the luncheon.
Tables and tickets already purchased for March 31 will be honored for the rescheduled event. For questions, call or email Suzanne Sughroue at 402-413-4782 or ssughroue@madonna.org. A limited number of seats are still available, but the online registration site at madonna.org/foundation is temporarily closed until July. Those interested may also call 402-413-4777 for ticket information.
Star City BaconFest postponed from April 19 to Aug. 23
Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) has postponed Star City BaconFest from April 19 to Aug. 23. The event, sponsored by the Nebraska Restaurant Association and the NPPA, will still be at Embassy Suites, 10th and P streets. Proceeds go toward scholarships for culinary students in Nebraska. Hormel Foods, which provides products for the chefs to use during Star City BaconFest. Those who have already purchased tickets will receive an email from the NPPA explaining that their tickets will be good for the rescheduled date. Other event details will remain the same, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m., and bacon sampling continuing until 7 p.m. Event organizers are halting the sale of tickets for now, but plan to start selling tickets again this summer at starcitybaconfest.com.