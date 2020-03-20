Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

Tables and tickets already purchased for March 31 will be honored for the rescheduled event. For questions, call or email Suzanne Sughroue at 402-413-4782 or ssughroue@madonna.org . A limited number of seats are still available, but the online registration site at madonna.org/foundation is temporarily closed until July. Those interested may also call 402-413-4777 for ticket information.

Star City BaconFest postponed from April 19 to Aug. 23

Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) has postponed Star City BaconFest from April 19 to Aug. 23. The event, sponsored by the Nebraska Restaurant Association and the NPPA, will still be at Embassy Suites, 10th and P streets. Proceeds go toward scholarships for culinary students in Nebraska. Hormel Foods, which provides products for the chefs to use during Star City BaconFest. Those who have already purchased tickets will receive an email from the NPPA explaining that their tickets will be good for the rescheduled date. Other event details will remain the same, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m., and bacon sampling continuing until 7 p.m. Event organizers are halting the sale of tickets for now, but plan to start selling tickets again this summer at starcitybaconfest.com.