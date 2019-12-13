Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve event to benefit Habitat for Humanity
A new Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln benefit, “Gatsby Gives: A Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve,” is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 31 through 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the Jasmine Room at the Grand Manse, 129 N. 10th St. Surrounded by sights and sounds of the Great Gatsby era, guests will roar in the new Twenties with an evening of glitz and glamour, dining on fabulous cuisine, swinging to the Charleston and Lindy Hop, sipping on Speakeasy-approved libations, bidding on live and silent auction items, capturing their era-inspired fashion in the photo booth and more. Tickets: lincolnhabitat.org/gatsby.
Feb. 1 – Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy
You have free articles remaining.
Get your chocolate fix with delectable delights from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St., on Friday, Feb. 7. The 34th annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy fundraising event brings professional and local chefs together with chocolate connoisseurs to raise money for Historic Haymarket District community events like the Farmers’ Market and Haymarket walking tours. Includes live entertainment and a silent auction. The Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation, a nonprofit board, is committed to continuing the economic development, revitalization, preservation and growth of the Haymarket District. Tickets: lincolnhaymarket.org, at the door or at Burlington Antiques, From Nebraska Gift Shop, Ten Thousand Villages, KD Designs and The Mill in the Haymarket.
Feb. 21 Heartland Cancer Foundation’s Mardi Gras Gala
The Mardi Gras Gala raises money for local cancer patients. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Marriott Hotel, 333 N. 13th St. The evening will include a “Bourbon Street” happy hour and silent auction, ballroom dinner, program and live auction. An after-party with dueling pianos will take place from 9-11 p.m. For more details and registration information, see heartlandcancerfoundation.org.
See additional events listed in “local happenings” on page 28.