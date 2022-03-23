NWU exhibition features recent works by Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez

Walking into Elder Gallery isn’t exactly like entering Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez’s west Lincoln studio.

The work on view at the Nebraska Wesleyan University gallery is more formally presented, given greater space and more thematically organized than in the studio, where floor pieces sit a few feet from paintings and drawings, and prints are often found on tables.

But “Studio Visit” is a perfect title for the exhibition of work Friedemann-Sánchez has created in the last five years, much of which has not been previously shown.

“It’s a metaphoric studio visit,” Friedemann-Sánchez said as we walked through the show last month. “It shows the influences, the things I think about.”

What does the biracial, transnational Colombian-American artist think about? Colonialism, patriarchy, immigration, exploitation of the environment and Native people, women’s work and the need to preserve and protect art forms threatened by the loss of tradition and environmental destruction.

How does she express those thoughts? In multiple media and multiple aesthetic fashion.

“Kill, Super Kill, Super Over Kill,” for example, turns long wooden spikes, round stones, graphite, paint and an alligator mask into a terrifying creature that sits on the gallery floor, commenting as it were on the destruction of the Colombian environment.

In contrast, three 11 feet high, 6.5 feet wide ink on Tyvek drawings, titled “Dream Map and Cornucopia,” hang together on a wall. On the surface, they are beautifully rendered giant pots filled with flowers.

But underneath is a layer of black covered with writing, an examination of the patriarchy, and each of the flowers and birds, including a Nebraska goldenrod, is extensively researched to stand in for threatened flora and important environmental elements.

A pair of sculptural pieces in Elder’s third gallery space take a devastating look at colonialism and continuing cultural destruction – a chair titled “Inquisitor” emblazoned with a foreboding black and white face, and “Stretchers,” literally a pair of stretchers on which a series of Amazonian bark paintings lie, threatened and dying as it were.

That gallery space also contains “Casta Paintings: India Gentil,” part of a series examining the Colombian caste system in ink and Tyvek, with a Spanish comb and mask creating a partially 3-D figure.

Some of the “Casta Paintings” were previously shown at the Lux Center for the Arts. But the solo version, shown with the other pieces in the gallery, resonates differently than in the group – working as a residual effect of the Spanish colonization.

While much of the imagery in “Studio Visit” is derived from Colombia, Friedemann-Sánchez pays tribute to African-American artist Jacob Lawrence with a figure included in “Un Acordeon tras la Reja,” an accordion book that incorporates her black-and-white wood cut prints with text by Manuel Zapata Olivella.

Distributed to rural libraries in Colombia, the book was printed on heavy stock so it would not deteriorate in the humid, un-air-conditioned libraries, providing a chance for its audience of young people to look at the destruction of the environment and narco-political violence that surrounds them.

That is one of two accordion books in the show. The other one, “Redolent,” uses small, colored digital prints to illustrate in some sense poetry by Farid Matuk.

And a video captures the “Barniz de Pasto Project” that Friedemann-Sánchez has been working on in rural Colombia for years, attempting to preserve an ancient lacquer-making craft, get it recognized as important artwork and provide employment and income for the women who make it, in part, by stretching gum derived from tiny buds of a plant in their teeth.

Friedemann-Sánchez’s widely varied work might seem to be so disparate that it makes no sense presented together. But when seen, the books and prints, drawings, sculpture work and video cohere into a “Studio Visit” of a thoughtful, talented artist who uses the exact right medium to express herself and, hopefully, instill recognition of historical and contemporary wrongs and inspire positive change.

