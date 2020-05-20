Noyes artists plan show featuring State Capitol

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you inspired by the unique architecture of the Nebraska State Capitol? If so, you’re invited to view work by members of the Noyes Art Gallery during a special show in the gallery’s Gold Room, opening Friday, June 19.

For the next month, about 30 of the Noyes artists will be creating works that share their unique view of the State Capitol – whether it’s from an exterior vantage point or it references an interior element that speaks to them. The artists will work in whatever medium and from whatever view of the Capitol they prefer. Noyes wants to highlight a wide variety of perspectives and media.

The Capitol Perspectives show will be on display June 19-30 at Noyes, 119 S. Ninth St., during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you miss it there, you can catch it in July and August at the State Office Building, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours. Enjoy guessing which view or element of the Capitol inspired the individual works.