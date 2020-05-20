Noyes artists plan show featuring State Capitol

Are you inspired by the unique architecture of the Nebraska State Capitol? If so, you’re invited to view work by members of the Noyes Art Gallery during a special show in the gallery’s Gold Room, opening Friday, June 19.
For the next month, about 30 of the Noyes artists will be creating works that share their unique view of the State Capitol – whether it’s from an exterior vantage point or it references an interior element that speaks to them. The artists will work in whatever medium and from whatever view of the Capitol they prefer. Noyes wants to highlight a wide variety of perspectives and media.
The Capitol Perspectives show will be on display June 19-30 at Noyes, 119 S. Ninth St., during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you miss it there, you can catch it in July and August at the State Office Building, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours. Enjoy guessing which view or element of the Capitol inspired the individual works.
Noyes artists participating in the event include: Curtis Adams (mixed media constructions), Hannah Ashburn (mixed media), Kevin Baker (sculpture and painting), Joni Brown (acrylic), Jane Chesnut (painting), Dana Clements (mixed media), Shailee Curin (watercolor), Lauren Damm (painting), Heather Duckers (painting), MaryEllen Fulton (painting), Lisa Gustafson (jewelry), Janna Harsch (pen and ink), Tita Hynes (painting), Keri Kriston (painting), Ruth Langan (painting), Linda Marshall (painting), Tom Marshall (photography), Sandy Meyer (mixed media), Dori Minchow (painting), Cherie Miner (contemporary needlework), Deb Monfelt (painting), Julia Noyes (acrylic), Lois Oliver (watercolor), Joan Phelan (mixed media), Ashley Stevens (photography), Marge Troyer (digital art), Sarah Wanek (painting), Lorena Wachendorf (painting), Mike Williams (painting) and Connie Zehr (clay paintings).
The June 19 opening will take place according to the current public health guidelines as well as being livestreamed on Facebook. Interested patrons can also explore Noyes artist websites and follow Noyes’ Facebook and Instagram pages to see artwork. Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.
