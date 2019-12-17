Mentors share success stories

Ann Diers, vice president and associate general counsel at Ameritas, is proud to work for one of TeamMates’ leading corporate partners. Ameritas reports that 60-plus employees are now TeamMates mentors.

Ameritas provides eight hours of company-paid time for employees wishing to perform community service. Diers, a 10-year TeamMates mentor, said recruiting TeamMates mentors is an ongoing process at Ameritas, which received the Carmen and Tony Messineo Community Involvement Award several years ago from TeamMates for its “continuous dedication.”

TeamMates mentoring is a family affair in the Diers household, said Ann, who currently works with a North Star High School senior. Ann’s daughter was a TeamMates mentor at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Ann also recruited her husband, Rich Diers, to join the TeamMates mentoring movement.

Nate Lowry has had three mentees in his 11 years as a TeamMates mentor and is currently matched with a Lincoln High School junior. Like many TeamMates mentors, Lowry keeps in touch with his original TeamMates match from a decade ago.

“My first mentee is now a diesel mechanic and has taught me a few things about mechanics,” said Lowry, a software developer with Silverhawk Aviation.