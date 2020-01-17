Mason reflects on 1st year and plans as State Poet

Our February cover features Matt Mason, Nebraska’s State Poet, close to nature near his home by the Missouri River at the Nebraska-Iowa border. Mason is shown holding his most recent poetry book, “The Baby That Ate Cincinnati.”
I should note that Mason is not the State Poet Laureate. That honor was bestowed by the Nebraska Legislature on John G. Neihardt in perpetuity. Nebraska governors have instead officially designated a “State Poet,” starting with William Kloefkorn in 1982, who held the title until his death. Twyla Hansen took over and served as State Poet from 2013 through 2018 (featured in L Magazine in January 2014). Gov. Pete Ricketts named Mason as State Poet, and he assumed the title one year ago.
And a busy year it was! Mason presented 129 poetry events in 27 counties across Nebraska in 2019. He plans to have a poetry event in each of Nebraska’s 93 counties in the next few years.
Read about Mason’s reflections on his first year as State Poet and his plans for 2020 in Greg Walklin’s cover story, which will be posted at noon Monday, Jan. 20 on this website. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.
A focus on the arts
In addition to poetry, this edition of L Magazine highlights recent activities in other art forms. You’ll see a performing arts story about how 1985 “Nutcracker” cast members’ children danced in the holiday classic at the Lied Center last December – 35 years after their parents danced in Lincoln’s first “Nutcracker” production.
You’ll also find coverage of the fourth annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea, which featured some past and present “Nutcracker” dancers in costume, leading young dancers and dancers-to-be in a sing-along and ballet lesson. The tea party luncheon preceded this year’s “Nutcracker” performance.
In honor of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Feb. 12, you’ll find a story featuring many references to Lincoln and his presidency in our State Capitol building’s design.
Also in the February L Magazine, you’ll see that John F. Keller’s Ask Dr. Photo column, titled “New Year’s high resolutions for 2020,” focuses on new apps for photographers.
And don't forget to check out our list of upcoming performing arts events, from Jan. 23 to March 1.
I appreciate your ideas
In addition to these stories, you’ll find much more in this issue. I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.