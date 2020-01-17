Mason reflects on 1st year and plans as State Poet

Our February cover features Matt Mason, Nebraska’s State Poet, close to nature near his home by the Missouri River at the Nebraska-Iowa border. Mason is shown holding his most recent poetry book, “The Baby That Ate Cincinnati.”

I should note that Mason is not the State Poet Laureate. That honor was bestowed by the Nebraska Legislature on John G. Neihardt in perpetuity. Nebraska governors have instead officially designated a “State Poet,” starting with William Kloefkorn in 1982, who held the title until his death. Twyla Hansen took over and served as State Poet from 2013 through 2018 (featured in L Magazine in January 2014). Gov. Pete Ricketts named Mason as State Poet, and he assumed the title one year ago.

And a busy year it was! Mason presented 129 poetry events in 27 counties across Nebraska in 2019. He plans to have a poetry event in each of Nebraska’s 93 counties in the next few years.

Read about Mason’s reflections on his first year as State Poet and his plans for 2020 in Greg Walklin’s cover story, which will be posted at noon Monday, Jan. 20 on this website. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.

A focus on the arts

