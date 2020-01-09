Marketing: making good Scotch whisky great

I’ve been able to sample six of the eight bottles courtesy of my friend Justin. (Writing this column is hard work!) And my favorite, surprisingly, was the Singleton. I’ve had a few drams from that distillery and been underwhelmed. It was quite sweet and easy to drink. I also really liked the Mortlach, but of course that’s the most expensive bottle. I have not been able to sample the Talisker or Lagavulin, the two peaty bottles. I’ve always been a fan of Royal Lochnagar, but this bottling tasted different than its regular 12-year. No hint of smoke, and there seemed to be much less body.

The great news is that the fervor has died down, and you can find most of these bottles at your local shop, though I have not seen the Royal Lochnagar recently. The other eight are available at The Still, and JTK has the full set available by the pour if you’d like to try before you buy.

Whisky news and notes:

Whisky Advocate released its annual top whiskies list. It contains all kinds of affordable whisky and whiskey, not just scotch. But from the scotch world, Dewars’ 21-year-old Double Double was No. 2. That’s huge praise for a blended scotch. Aberlour’s new A’Bunadh Alba comes in at No. 5. Glenlivet’s mystery scotch, Enigma, is No. 8, and Glenmorangie 14 Quinta Ruban, finished in port casks, is No. 9. And one of the Game of Thrones whiskies, the Talisker, made the top 20. Until next time, slainté!

Mark Feit is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.

