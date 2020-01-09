Marketing: making good Scotch whisky great

Diageo, the largest spirits company in the world, took the scotch world by storm last summer with its Game of Thrones collection – eight limited-availability single malts from Diageo distilleries, each named after one of the houses of the Game of Thrones TV show.
And. It. Exploded. They were not all released in every state, there wasn’t enough supply to meet demand, and the popularity of the show led to insane markups in the secondary market. The Clynelish that sold in the store for $45 was suddenly fetching $225 from collectors who simply had to complete the set.
The eight original whiskies are mostly non-age statements: Talisker, Oban, Cardhu, Dalwhinnie, Singleton of Glendullan, Clynelish; and two with an age statement: a 12-year Royal Lochnagar and a 9-year Lagavulin. The best reviewed of these are, not surprisingly, the ones with an age statement. But the Talisker also comes with rave reviews.
Diageo did bottle additional stock and had a second release around November. And it added a ninth bottle that came out in early December, a 15-year-old Mortlach. Oddly, it’s matured in first-fill sherry-seasoned casks and then finished in ex-bourbon barrels, not the other way around. It’s available in limited quantities for around $150. The rest are relatively affordable in the $50 to $75 range. There are also three Johnnie Walker blends in the series, but I don’t recommend them.
I’ve been able to sample six of the eight bottles courtesy of my friend Justin. (Writing this column is hard work!) And my favorite, surprisingly, was the Singleton. I’ve had a few drams from that distillery and been underwhelmed. It was quite sweet and easy to drink. I also really liked the Mortlach, but of course that’s the most expensive bottle. I have not been able to sample the Talisker or Lagavulin, the two peaty bottles. I’ve always been a fan of Royal Lochnagar, but this bottling tasted different than its regular 12-year. No hint of smoke, and there seemed to be much less body.
The great news is that the fervor has died down, and you can find most of these bottles at your local shop, though I have not seen the Royal Lochnagar recently. The other eight are available at The Still, and JTK has the full set available by the pour if you’d like to try before you buy.
Whisky news and notes:
Whisky Advocate released its annual top whiskies list. It contains all kinds of affordable whisky and whiskey, not just scotch. But from the scotch world, Dewars’ 21-year-old Double Double was No. 2. That’s huge praise for a blended scotch. Aberlour’s new A’Bunadh Alba comes in at No. 5. Glenlivet’s mystery scotch, Enigma, is No. 8, and Glenmorangie 14 Quinta Ruban, finished in port casks, is No. 9. And one of the Game of Thrones whiskies, the Talisker, made the top 20. Until next time, slainté!
Mark Feit is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.