$1.6M campaign underway to reburbish Cascade Fountain

After more than 40 years, the Cascade ("Teachers") Fountain needs significant restoration. Our March cover features individuals who are working on the Cascade Fountain campaign (from left): Wendy Van, Lincoln Public Schools Foundation; Susan Larson Rodenburg, campaign organizer; Patsy Koch Johns, Nebraska State Board of Education; Randy Bretz, community supporter; Dr. Marilyn Moore, retired, Lincoln Public Schools; Dr. De Tonack, retired, Nebraska State Education Association; Bob Bussmann, Lincoln Association of Retired School Personnel; Matt Erb, music teacher, Kooser Elementary School; and Maggie Stuckey, Lincoln Parks Foundation.
After an engineering study determined that extensive repairs to the Cascade Fountain would cost nearly $1 million, Lincoln Parks Foundation launched a survey last summer to seek the community’s guidance on its possible refurbishment. Nearly 7,600 people completed the survey and overwhelmingly expressed their desire to keep it, according to Maggie Stuckey, Lincoln Parks Foundation executive director.
When the fountain was constructed in 1978, fundraising meant meeting only actual construction costs. The current fundraising campaign – in addition to providing funds for rehabilitating and refurbishing the fountain and for related site improvements – includes an endowment for ongoing repairs and replacement to sustain Cascade Fountain and the surrounding grounds in the future. For more details on the campaign, see LincolnParks.org/Cascade or call Maggie Stuckey at 402-441-8258.
We thank David M. Ross of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, who used drone photography to capture this month’s cover image and another photo published with Susan Larson Rodenburg’s cover story. which will be posted on this website Monday, Feb. 24, and will come out in print Thursday, Feb. 27!
You have free articles remaining.
Nontraditional nonprofits
Rabble Mill and The Bay are making the term “misfits” something to take pride in. See their stories on this website to learn how these nonprofits are reaching out in creative ways to help young people – especially those who feel at odds with the norm in our community – find what they love to do and turn it into careers.
Over 400 Lincoln-area residents supported another unique part of Lincoln, the Historic Haymarket District, Feb. 7 at the 34th annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy event. Chefs from 22 local businesses came together with chocolate lovers to raise money for Haymarket events like the farmers’ market and walking tours. Once again, the City of Lincoln went all out and won the Most Unique Table Design award with a “Jawesome Chocolate” theme. See my coverage on this website.
I appreciate your ideas
In addition to these stories, you’ll find much more in this issue. I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.