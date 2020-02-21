$1.6M campaign underway to reburbish Cascade Fountain

We thank David M. Ross of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, who used drone photography to capture this month’s cover image and another photo published with Susan Larson Rodenburg’s cover story. which will be posted on this website Monday, Feb. 24, and will come out in print Thursday, Feb. 27!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nontraditional nonprofits

Rabble Mill and The Bay are making the term “misfits” something to take pride in. See their stories on this website to learn how these nonprofits are reaching out in creative ways to help young people – especially those who feel at odds with the norm in our community – find what they love to do and turn it into careers.

Over 400 Lincoln-area residents supported another unique part of Lincoln, the Historic Haymarket District, Feb. 7 at the 34th annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy event. Chefs from 22 local businesses came together with chocolate lovers to raise money for Haymarket events like the farmers’ market and walking tours. Once again, the City of Lincoln went all out and won the Most Unique Table Design award with a “Jawesome Chocolate” theme. See my coverage on this website.

I appreciate your ideas

In addition to these stories, you’ll find much more in this issue. I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0