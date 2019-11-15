Our December cover features (from left) Jim Townsend, Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools executive committee vice chair; Wendy Van, Foundation for LPS president; Jackie Ostrowicki, Foundation for LPS executive committee chair; and Dr. Steve Joel, LPS superintendent.
The Foundation for LPS provides opportunities and funds that the school district can’t, including emergency dollars for glasses, rent and electric bills, and scholarships for competitions. It focuses on four main areas: career and college readiness, beyond the classroom experiences, next-level learning, and building strong and stable families.
Learn how the Foundation strategically implements programs to equalize and enhance learning opportunities in Jodi Fuson’s cover story on pages 16-17. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.
Another contributor to high-quality education in Lincoln is Amy Struthers, interim dean and professor in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications. See her answers to our questions in the monthly Inspire women’s leadership Q&A on page 15.
And speaking of UNL, how about that Husker volleyball team?! John Mabry shares in his Life column on page 5 how Husker volleyball success always makes for a fun autumn – every single year!
The Lied Center for Performing Arts at UNL recently brought us “The Phantom of the Opera,” Lincoln’s largest Broadway production in history, for two weeks with its final performances closing Nov. 3. With over 28,000 ticket holders visiting the Lied Center to see Phantom, it also became the highest-attended production in Lied Center history. See more in the UNL Arts column, written by Matthew Boring, on page 17.
Other highlights
You have free articles remaining.
In 2019 and 2020, six Lincoln churches are celebrating their 150th anniversaries. Gretchen Garrison religiously did her research and wrote about those churches’ histories. See her story and photos on pages 18-19.
Another anniversary is TADA Productions’ 20th year of providing performing arts in Lincoln. See Brian Reetz’s story on pages 22-23.
Getting around town – and the world!
The past month brought some notable fundraisers to cover. See my article and photos about the Serving Hands public art project, which raised $125,000 for Campus Life and the artists who created the sculptures, on pages 6-7. The Around the World event (pages 8-9) raised $21,000 for GIRLPowr, which supports girls’ education and empowerment here in Lincoln and also in rural Nicaragua and Jamaica. And Boo at the Zoo brought 16,000 supporters to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo (pages 10-11).
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.