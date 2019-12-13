Local Happenings

See additional events in Party Planner on page 14.

Dec. 19-30

• Zoo Lights Powered by LES continues from 6-9 p.m. (5:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders) Thursdays through Mondays until Dec. 30. Billed as one of the largest light displays in the Midwest with 250,000 LED lights, Zoo Lights includes a 34-foot Christmas tree, lit animal silhouettes, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot tunnel walk, a 40-foot dancing light tree, a giant walk-through “sparkle globe” ornament, a s’mores station and more. Guests receive complimentary 3D glass upon entry that create a snowflake shape from each point of light. For more details and tickets, see lincolnzoo.org or call 402-475-6741.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 9

• League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn event featuring “Women in Politics: Challenges and Opportunities,” presented by Jane Raybould, Lincoln City Council chairperson, at noon, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Public welcome. Register by Jan. 6 at lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.

Jan. 14

• Lincoln Public Schools’ Learning Lunch program, “Ensuring Students Have Adequate Learning Environments,” will be presented by Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent for business affairs, at noon in the LPS District Office board room, 5905 O St. This program will include an update on the 10-year LPS Facility and Infrastructure Plan. Bring your lunch; LPS provides dessert. More details: 402-436-1478.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0